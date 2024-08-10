India At Paris Olympics 2024: Wrestler Reetika Hooda Loses To Kyrgyzstan's Aiperi Medet Kyzy

Indian wrestler Reetika Hooda lost her quarter-final bout to Kyrgyzstan's Aiperi Medet Kyzy in the women's 76 kg freestyle event at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Saturday. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)
The wrestlers were locked 1-1 after six minutes of top-quality defensive wrestling but the Kyrgyz won having logged home the last equalising point as per rules.
Both wrestlers played a defensive game and the solitary point each was scored through passivity across the two periods.
Reetika will now wait for Kyzy to enter the final which will give her a shot at competing in the repechage round.
If she doesn't then India's Paris Games campaign will end with six medals and without a gold.
(With PTI inputs)