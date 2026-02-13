India At Winter Olympic Games: The Forgotten Feat Of Chamonix 1924

Arif Khan (Alpine Skiing) and Stanzin Lundup (Cross-Country Skiing) are the only two representatives from India at the Winter Olympics 2026. Arif and Lundup are yet to compete in their respective events. This is Arif's second consecutive Winter Olympics. He is focusing solely on the Slalom this year, aiming to beat his historic 45th-place finish from Beijing 2022. Amid this, the scanty representation from India makes one wonder about the history of Indian winter sports and their participation in the Winter Olympics.