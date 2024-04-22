Other Sports

El Gouna Squash 2024: Ramit Tandon's Valiant Run Comes To An End With Third-Round Defeat

The Indian was no match for former world number 1 Diego Elias, who dispatched Ramit 11-2, 11-4, 11-2 in 35 minutes in the USD 198,000 PSA Platinum event on Sunday

Advertisement

PSA%20World%20Tour%2FX
Ramit Tandon's impressive campaign came to an end after facing defeat against Diego Elias. Photo: PSA World Tour/X
info_icon

India's Ramit Tandon’s impressive run at the El Gouna International Open squash tournament came to an end as he went down in straight games to Peruvian world No 3 Diego Elias in the third round of El Gouna International Open in Egypt. (More Sports News)

The Indian was no match for former world number 1 Elias, who dispatched Ramit 11-2, 11-4, 11-2 in 35 minutes in the USD 198,000 PSA Platinum event on Sunday.

Ramit Tandon in action against Victor Crouin at El Gouna International 2024. - PSA World Tour
El Gouna Squash 2024: Indian Star Ramit Tandon Stuns World No 11 Victor Crouin

BY PTI

The Indian world No 40, who is preparing for next month's World Championships in Egypt, had upset French world No 11 Victor Crouin in the second round after brushing aside Egyptian world No 62 Aly Hussein in his opener.

Advertisement

Tags

    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    MOST POPULAR

      Advertisement

      WATCH

      Advertisement

      Advertisement

      PHOTOS

      Advertisement

      Latest Stories
      1. Virat Kohli 'No Ball' Controversy Explained | Why Was The RCB Star Given Out Against KKR
      2. Stargazers' Guide: Lyrid Meteor Shower Peaks Amidst Pink Moon Spectacle This Week. See The Remaining 2024 Celestial Events Calendar Here!
      3. Sports LIVE Updates: D Gukesh Becomes Youngest-Ever Candidates Chess Winner
      4. Manushi Chhillar On Box Office Failure Of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’: I Have Made My Peace With It
      5. The Elephant Can Remember: How The BSP Is Looking To Reinvent Itself This Poll Season
      6. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Teaser: Makers Introduce Amitabh Bachchan As The Immortal Ashwatthama In Prabhas’ Sci-Fi Film
      7. Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: Congress Seeks EC Action Against PM Modi's 'Wealth Redistribution' Remark
      8. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Samridhii Shukla Has THIS To Say About Rumours Of Not Getting Along With Shehzada Dhami