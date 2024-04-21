Other Sports

El Gouna Squash 2024: Indian Star Ramit Tandon Stuns World No 11 Victor Crouin

Ramit Tandon, who has a direct entry to the World Championships to be played in Egypt next month, won 11-9, 12-10, 8-11, 11-5 in 52 minutes for his second victory in five meetings over the Frenchman

Advertisement

PSA%20World%20Tour
Ramit Tandon in action against Victor Crouin at El Gouna International 2024. Photo: PSA World Tour
info_icon

India's Ramit Tandon notched up a stunning 3-1 win over French world No 11 Victor Crouin in the second round of the El Gouna International Open, a USD 198,000 prize money PSA Platinum squash event, in El Gouna, Egypt. (More Sports News)

The world No 40 Tandon, who has a direct entry to the World Championships to be played in Egypt next month, won 11-9, 12-10, 8-11, 11-5 in 52 minutes for his second victory in five meetings over the Frenchman.

Tandon will meet Peruvian World No 3 Diego Elias in the third round.

Elias has won both his previous meetings against the Indian.

Advertisement

Tandon had beaten Egyptian world No 62 Aly Hussein 11-6, 11-9, 11-5 in the first round of the 48-player draw.

Tags

    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    MOST POPULAR

      Advertisement

      WATCH

      Advertisement

      PHOTOS

      Advertisement

      Advertisement

      Latest Stories
      1. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Samridhii Shukla Has THIS To Say About Rumours Of Not Getting Along With Shehzada Dhami
      2. Dibakar Banerjee Reveals Why He Cast Fresh Faces For 'LSD 2', Shares Singers Refusing To Sing Due To 'Provocative' Content
      3. Pakistan Vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PAK Vs NZ Match Online
      4. Ankita Lokhande Reveals Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Is 'Going Through A Lot', Says She Believes He Will Get Justice Soon
      5. Divyanka Tripathi Breaks Two Bones, To Undergo Surgery; Informs Vivek Dahiya
      6. Israel-Iran News: No Immediate Plan For Retaliation, Says Iran; Air India Suspends Flights To Israel
      7. Lok Sabha Election Phase 1 Voting Ends With 60% Polling; Tripura Records Highest Turnout, Bihar Lowest | Updates
      8. Sports Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Emma Raducanu, Enters Stuttgart Open Final