Playing Alongside Son Bronny Is 'Pure Joy', Says NBA, LA Lakers Star Lebron James

LeBron James is feeling revitalised, saying the chance to play alongside son Bronny for the Los Angeles Lakers gives him "pure joy". (More Sports News)
James is set to start his 22nd season in the NBA, tying Hall of Fame inductee Vince Carter for the most in NBA history.
While the Lakers had an up-and-down season last time out, making the playoffs with a late surge only to exit in the first round, James is going into this one on a high.
The 39-year-old won gold at the Paris Olympics with Team USA, their fifth in a row, being named MVP of the tournament.
This season, he has added motivation, as he will become the first father to team up with his son, who joined the Lakers as a second-round draft pick, in the NBA.
"It's a lot of excitement, a pure joy, to be able to come to work every day, put in hard work with your son every day and be able to see him continue to grow," James said at the Lakers media day.
"We push each other. He pushes me. I push him. We push our team-mates, and vice versa.
"So, it's just a very joyous moment, not only for myself but for our family. It's pretty awesome. Gives you a lot of life.
"I feel really good physically. Mentally, I feel really good. Really sharp. Very fresh. Looking forward to getting to work.
"I have not thought about what the future holds. Kind of just living in the moment. Especially with Bronny being here, too. I don't want to take this moment for granted."
James, who will turn 40 in December, believes that the tough games in the Olympics, and playing alongside fellow greats Steph Curry and Kevin Durant, also helped to renew his spirit for basketball.
"When you're with 11 other unbelievable, great talents, some of the best talent we've ever seen, it gives you a lot of joy to be able to play the game, play it at a high level," he added.
"For myself individually, to go out there at my age, the miles that I have, and to be able to play at the level I played at, it gave me like, 'Okay, I do have a lot in the tank, a lot, and I can help a big part of a team win the ultimate.
"It felt damn good to play meaningful basketball at the highest level.
"So, to have that feeling again where you're playing like meaningful basketball, every possession means something - if you make a mistake, it burns you. That was good to relive that moment."
The new NBA season begins on October 22, with the Lakers facing the Minnesota Timberwolves.