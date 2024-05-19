Other Sports

Paul McCartney's Song Starts Paralympics On 100-Day Countdown To Opening Ceremony In Paris

A turning point for the Paralympic movement came in London in 2012 when the host country rose to the occasion with huge ticket sales and a radically fresh approach to broadcasting it by Britain's Channel 4

Paralympics countdown to 100 days X @PaulMcCartney
Paul McCartney during his performance. Photo: X/ @PaulMcCartney
info_icon

With an assist from Paul McCartney the Paralympic Games starts its 100-day race on Monday to the opening ceremony in Paris in August. (More Sports News)

The former Beatle has let “We All Stand Together” — the signature tune from an award-winning animated film he wrote and produced 40 years ago — be used in a promotional film for the International Paralympic Committee.

"Sir Paul really understands what we stand for as a movement and he was so generous to us,” IPC president Andrew Parsons told The Associated Press. “He was not difficult to convince, it was something that came very naturally.”

World and Paralympic javelin throw champion Sumit Antil with Fit India Champions Podcast host Ekta Vishnoi. - SAI/Fit India
Second Paralympics Gold Is Goal, But Breaching 75 Metre-Mark My Dream: Sumit Antil

BY Outlook Sports Desk

In 100 days from Monday, the Summer Paralympics opening ceremony on Aug. 28 will play out along a section of the Champs-Elysees and Place de la Concorde. The 4,400 athletes taking part will compete over the following 11 days watched by up to 2.7 million spectators in venues including ones beneath the Eiffel Tower and at Versailles Palace.

“We have probably the most famous avenue in the world,” Parsons said in a recent interview. “That is really exciting. The city is really embracing Paralympic athletes, athletes with disabilities.”

“With our games, we talk a lot about inclusion and it's a good symbol of that. That very welcoming attitude is I think a very good start to our games.”

A turning point for the Paralympic movement came in London in 2012 when the host country rose to the occasion with huge ticket sales and a radically fresh approach to broadcasting it by Britain's Channel 4.

“Still the benchmark games of our movement,” said Parsons, whose home nation Brazil hosted in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro.

To promote those Rio Paralympics, Channel 4 produced the “We're the Superhumans” musical film that was a landmark of high-production values and inspirational images.

“Many broadcasters come to us in their preparations in different parts of the world and they normally ask, What is Channel 4 doing?'” Parsons said. The IPC's trailer inspired by McCartney's “Rupert and the Frog Song” film is in that tradition.

The Paris Paralympics will have a record 164 broadcasters worldwide covering 549 events across 22 sports.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Air India Express Flight Passengers Recall Harrowing Moments After Engine Fire In Bengaluru
  2. 50 More Cameras To Be Installed To Track Tiger On Prowl Near Villages in MP’s Raisen District
  3. In Pics: From Karnataka Ground Zero
  4. Uttar Pradesh's Emerging Dalit Leaders Look To Reshape State Politics
  5. Outlook News Wrap May 19: AAP Holds Protest Against BJP, Floods In Afghanistan Kill 47, Read Review Of Baahubali: Crown Of Blood And More
Entertainment News
  1. Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Mounting Allegations Amid Newly Surfaced Assault Video: A Timeline Of Events
  2. 'MTV Splitsvilla X5’: Harsh Arora’s Ex-Girlfriend Shakes Things Up In A Bid To Rekindle Their Romance
  3. Want To Do Quality Work, Says Actor Shilpa Shinde
  4. Shruti Haasan Offers A Peek Into Her Sunday: ‘Over-Sleeping, Self-Love And Biriyani’
  5. Richa Chadha shares how 'Tu Raja Ki Raj Dulari' was made by composer Sneha Khanwalkar
Sports News
  1. SRH Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Hand Punjab Kings A Proper Drubbing - As It Happened
  2. Chelsea Vs Bournemouth: Blues Must Set Ego Aside Or 'Situation Will Hardly Change' - Silva
  3. French Open: Emma Raducanu Withdraws From Qualifying
  4. RR Vs KKR, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Rain Delays Toss In Guwahati
  5. EPL: Manchester United's 32-Year-Old Casemiro Insists 'Age Is Not An Issue'
World News
  1. Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Mounting Allegations Amid Newly Surfaced Assault Video: A Timeline Of Events
  2. Helicopter Carrying Iran's President Suffers A 'Hard Landing,' State TV Says Without Further Details
  3. UK PM Sunak Faces Revolt Over Plans To Scrap Graduate Route Visa: Report
  4. Key Antarctica Meetings Begin In Kochi On May 20 Under Shadow Of Ukraine Conflict
  5. Heavy Rains Set Off Flash Floods In Northern Afghanistan, Killing At Least 47 People
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup