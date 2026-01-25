Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Beat Tommy Paul To Reach Quarterfinals
After a shaky start, Carlos Alcaraz defeated a spirited Tommy Paul by 7-6 (6), 6-4, 7-5 to secure his position in the quarter-final of the Australian Open 2026. This is Alcaraz's third consecutive entry into the top eight of this tournament, however the first without dropping a single set though. As the world No. 1, Alcaraz now stands on the brink of a career Grand Slam, having already captured titles at each of the other three majors twice.
