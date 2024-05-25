Other Sports

Parul Chaudhary At Eugene Diamond League, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

Asian Games gold medallist Parul Chaudhary has already qualified for Paris Olympics, having breached the automatic qualification mark of 9:23.00 at the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest. Here is all you need to know about her event at the Eugene Diamond League 2024

Parul Chaudhary file photo, Narendra Modi Twitter
File photo of India's frontline steeplechase athlete Parul Chaudhary. Photo: X/Narendra Modi
info_icon

After Rabat, the world's top track and field athletes including India's star steeplechaser Parul Chaudhary are heading towards Eugene, for the fifth leg of the Diamond League 2024 season on Saturday, May 25. (More Sports News)

Parul will be making her Diamond League debut at the women’s 3000m steeplechase event. The 29-year-old has already qualified for Paris Olympic Games 2024, having breached the automatic qualification mark of 9:23.00 seconds at the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest.

Steeplechase runner Parul Chaudhary shot into limelight with a gold in the 5000m and a silver in 3000m steeplechase events of the Hangzhou Asian Games. - File
India At Paris Olympics Games 2024: Parul Chaudhary Among Ones To Watch Out For, Says Anju Bobby George

BY PTI

The Uttar Pradesh athlete clocked 9:15.31s at the marquee global event last year to better Lalita Babar’s National Record of 9:19.76s, which was set during the Rio Olympics in 2016.

Parul is likely to face stiff competition in Eugene, with world record holder Beatrice Chepkoech in attendance, alongside Commonwealth Games gold medallist Jackline Chepkoech and World Under-20 champion Faith Cherotich (all three from Kenya).

The steeplechaser will no doubt take inspiration from India's golden spearhead Neeraj Chopra, who had finished second at the same venue last year in the 2023 Eugene Diamond League's javelin throw event. Parul herself had bagged gold at the Hangzhou Asian Games' 5,000m steeplechase, and silver in the 3,000m version last year.

India's Neeraj Chopra is the reigning Olympic and world javelin throw champion. - X/Neeraj Chopra
National Federation Cup: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold With 82.27m Throw, DP Manu Bags Silver

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Live Streaming Details Of Parul Chaudhary's Event At Eugene Diamond League 2024

When to watch Parul Chaudhary in action at Eugene Diamond League 2024?

Parul Chaudhary's 3,000m steeplechase event at Eugene Diamond League 2024 will begin late Saturday night (12:39 am IST on May 26) in Eugene, Oregon (USA).

Where to watch Parul Chaudhary's event at Eugene Diamond League 2024 online?

Parul Chaudhary's 3,000m steeplechase event at Eugene Diamond League 2024 will be live streamed on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube channel. The event will not be telecast on any TV channel in India.

