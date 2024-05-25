After Rabat, the world's top track and field athletes including India's star steeplechaser Parul Chaudhary are heading towards Eugene, for the fifth leg of the Diamond League 2024 season on Saturday, May 25. (More Sports News)
Parul will be making her Diamond League debut at the women’s 3000m steeplechase event. The 29-year-old has already qualified for Paris Olympic Games 2024, having breached the automatic qualification mark of 9:23.00 seconds at the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest.
The Uttar Pradesh athlete clocked 9:15.31s at the marquee global event last year to better Lalita Babar’s National Record of 9:19.76s, which was set during the Rio Olympics in 2016.
Parul is likely to face stiff competition in Eugene, with world record holder Beatrice Chepkoech in attendance, alongside Commonwealth Games gold medallist Jackline Chepkoech and World Under-20 champion Faith Cherotich (all three from Kenya).
The steeplechaser will no doubt take inspiration from India's golden spearhead Neeraj Chopra, who had finished second at the same venue last year in the 2023 Eugene Diamond League's javelin throw event. Parul herself had bagged gold at the Hangzhou Asian Games' 5,000m steeplechase, and silver in the 3,000m version last year.
Live Streaming Details Of Parul Chaudhary's Event At Eugene Diamond League 2024
When to watch Parul Chaudhary in action at Eugene Diamond League 2024?
Parul Chaudhary's 3,000m steeplechase event at Eugene Diamond League 2024 will begin late Saturday night (12:39 am IST on May 26) in Eugene, Oregon (USA).
Where to watch Parul Chaudhary's event at Eugene Diamond League 2024 online?
Parul Chaudhary's 3,000m steeplechase event at Eugene Diamond League 2024 will be live streamed on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube channel. The event will not be telecast on any TV channel in India.