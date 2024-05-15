India's golden spearhead Neeraj Chopra expectedly clinched the javelin throw event at the ongoing National Federation Cup 2024 in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday (May 15). This was Neeraj's first competition on Indian soil in three years - he last participated at the same event in 2021 - and the 26-year-old made it a memorable outing. (More Sports News)
The man from Khandra, Haryana had a slow start, by his usual lofty standards. But he took the lead in the fourth round with a throw of 82.27m and that proved to be the best on the day. Neeraj did not step up for the final round throw as he was leading after DP Manu, who finished with silver off an 82.06m throw, was done with his final round throw.
Uttam Balasaheb Patil bagged the bronze medal with a best effort of 78.39m. Bibin Antony took the fourth spot with a throw of 77.37m. Meanwhile, Asian Games silver medallist and Paris Olympics-qualified Kishore Jena had to be content with the fifth position after a disappointing evening at Kalinga Stadium, his home venue. Jena could only muster a best effort of 75.49m and ended with three foul throws in an erratic outing.
Though Neeraj's effort was well below his personal best of 89.94m, he understandably took it easy, given the major challenges ahead. “I competed at Doha (Diamond League) a few days back and haven’t recovered properly yet. So, I decided to skip the last two throws. I will be competing again in Czechia in another 10-12 days so I took it easy,” Neeraj said after his win.
“It was nice to compete in India after so long. Thanks to all the fans who came out to support us today,” the defending Olympic and world champion added.