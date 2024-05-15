Other Sports

National Federation Cup: Rosy Meena Paulraj Wins Gold In Women's Pole Vault

The 26-year-old's effort, however, was well short of the national record of 4.21m she had set last year

X/@media_sai
Rosy Meena Paulraj Photo: X/@media_sai
info_icon

National record holder Rosy Meena Paulraj as expected won the gold in women’s pole vault event with an effort of 4.05m on the third day of the National Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. (More Sports News)

The 26-year-old's effort, however, was well short of the national record of 4.21m she had set last year.

Animesh Kujur wins gold in federation cup. - sports_odisha/X
Federation Cup 200m Gold Winner Animesh Requests Guidance From Current Coach

BY PTI

Her Tamil Nadu team-mate Baranica Elangovan won the silver after clearing 4m while Mariya Jaison of Kerala was third with 3.90m effort.

Asian Games bronze medallist Nandini Agasara took gold in the grueling seven-event heptathlon.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Centre Blocks Over 1,000 Skype IDs Engaged In Online Blackmail, Extortion
  2. Take Guidance From Gita's Teachings: Dhankhar
  3. CUET UG 2024: NTA Postpones May 15 Exam To May 29 Due To 'Unavoidable Reasons'
  4. Woman Strangles 8-Yr-Old Son To Death In Gurugram, Arrested
  5. Avoid Tea, Coffee Before And After Meals, Says ICMR | Know Why
Entertainment News
  1. Actors Who Aced The Quirky Black Suit Look
  2. Will Smith To Star In Stefano Sollima's Directorial Venture 'Sugar Bandits'
  3. 5 Actors Who Stay Connected To Their Ground Reality Through Farming
  4. Amazon Prime Video Renews 'The Boys' For Season Five
  5. ‘Kalvan’ On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: GV Prakash Kumar's Genuine Effort Gets Overshadowed By A Mediocre Script
Sports News
  1. Former US Open Champ Dominic Thiem Misses Out On Roland Garros Wild-Card Invitation
  2. Italian Open: Daniil Medvedev Knocked Out By Tommy Paul In Round Of 16
  3. Federation Cup: Neeraj Chopra In Action On Wednesday; Toor, Aldrin Win Golds
  4. Confirmed: AC Milan Striker Olivier Giroud To Join Los Angeles FC At End Of Season
  5. RR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
World News
  1. Plan Your Disney-Inspired Adventure: Check Out These Real Places Behind Your Favorite Movies
  2. Orcas vs. Sailors: Yatch Sinks In Strait Of Gibraltar, Mysterious Attacks Leave Experts Baffled
  3. Two More Tribes Ban Governor Noem Over Disparaging Remarks
  4. Arizona Supreme Court Delays Enforcement Of 160-Year-Old Abortion Ban
  5. Pakistanis Own Properties Worth USD 12.5 Billion In Dubai: Report
Latest Stories
  1. Soni Razdan Felt Like A 'Single' Mother When Raising Alia Bhatt, Shaheen: Today Raha Has A Lot More
  2. Supreme Court Grants Bail To Gautam Navlakha in Elgar Parishad-Maoist Case
  3. Delhi: Bomb Threat Email Received At Several Hospitals, Search Underway
  4. TN HSE +1 Result: Tamil Nadu Plus One Result Declared | Find Online Link, Pass Percentage
  5. Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani Set To Make Her Debut; Will Represent India At Women In Cinema Gala Dinner
  6. Lok Sabha Election Highlights | May 14: 'Will Curb Naxalism, Terrorism In 3rd Term: PM Modi At Jharkhand's Giridih; 'Mamata Can't Stop CAA': Amit Shah In Bengal
  7. Sports News Highlights: Pakistan Win Ireland Series 2-1; Manika Reaches Career-High World No. 24
  8. Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Deepika Padukone, Indian Celebs Who Are Regulars At The Festival