Parul Chaudhary, Ankita Dhyani At Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's 5000m Steeplechase Round 1

It was just last year that Parul Chaudhary scripted history when she bagged gold and silver at the Asian Games in the women's 5000m and 3000m, respectively. She is the first-ever Indian athlete to have recorded a sub-nine minute time in the women's 3000m event. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)
Some of her major achievements include gold medal in the 5000m steeplechase and silver in the 3000m. She even bagged a bronze at the 2019 Doha Asian Athletics Championships.
As for the other Indian athlete participating, Ankita Dhyani will also be looking to go to the final in the Steeplechase event. She is all set to make her debut at the Paris Olympics.
When will Women's 5000m Steeplechase Round 1 at Paris 2024 Olympics start?
The Women's 5000m Steeplechase Round 1 will be held on Friday, August 2 from 9:40 PM IST onwards.
Which Indian athletes will feature in the Men's 20Km Race Walk event?
Parul Chaudhary and Ankita Dhyani will be see in action.
Where to watch athletics at Paris 2024 Olympics live in India
Live streaming of the Paris 2024 Olympics athletics events will be available on Jio Cinema in India. One can watch the live telecast of Paris 2024 athletics events will be on Sports 18 Network TV channel in India.