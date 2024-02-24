Javelin throw was not a pre-ordained choice for Neeraj Chopra, the now world-famous 26-year-old from Khandra, Haryana. Reigning Olympic and world champion Neeraj was born on December 24, 1997 and started throwing the javelin after observing some track-and-field athletes at the Shivaji Stadium in Panipat. (More Sports News)

Neeraj visited the Panipat Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre, where he practised with Akshay Choudhary from Ghaziabad in the winter of 2010. Observing the teenager's ability to achieve a 40-metre throw without training and impressed by his drive, Akshay became his first coach.