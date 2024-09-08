The 17th edition of the Summer Paralympics, that kicked-off in Paris on August 28, is set to conclude on September 8. (Full Coverage | More Sports News)
The Paris Paralympics 2024 features 549 events across 22 sports. On the final day of the Games, there is only one Indian participation in the form of Pooja Ojha in para canoe.
INDIANS IN ACTION - SEPTEMBER 8 (Timings in IST)
13:30 PM - Para Canoe - Women’s Kayak Single 200m - KL1 Semifinals - Pooja Ojha 14:55 - Para Canoe - Women’s Kayak Single 200m - KL1 Final A - Pooja Ojha (Subject to qualification)
India At Paris Paralympics, Day 11: Telecast, Live Streaming Details
The India-interest events of the 2024 Paris Paralympics Day 11 will be telecast live on the Sports 18 TV channels in the country. The events will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.