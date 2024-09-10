Other Sports

Paris Paralympics 2024: Indian Sports Ministry Announces Prize Money- All You Need To Know

India's performance at the Paris Paralympics 2024 has been historic, with a record-breaking 24-medal haul, including seven gold. Here's the prize amount the Indian sports ministry has announced for the para-athletes

India’s performances at the Paris Paralympic Games 2024
Paris Paralympics 2024 Para archery: Harvinder Singh of India celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's Individual Recurve Open | Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
info_icon

The Paris Paralympics 2024 have been a memorable event for India. The para-athletes managed to achieve its best-ever performance in Paris as they finished 18th in the medal tally. It was some achievement by the Indian para athletes despite receiving some tough competition from other nations. (Full Coverage | More Sports News)

Paris Paralympics 2024: How Many Medals Did We Win?

India concluded their historic Paris Paralympics campaign with 29 medals, including seven gold, nine silver, and 13 bronze medals, marking the country's best performance in the competition's history.

Paris Paralympics 2024: Cash Rewards For Indian Para Athletes

Indian Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday announced cash awards of Rs 75 lakh to the gold medallists, Rs 50 lakh for the silver winners and Rs 30 lakh for the Indian athletes who have won bronze in the just-concluded Paralympic Games in Paris.

The minister announced this during an event organised to felicitate the medallists at the mega-event.

"The country is rising in Paralympics and para sports. From 4 medals in 2016, India have won 19 medals in Tokyo and 29 in Paris with 18th place finish," Mandaviya said.

Paris Paralympics Indian contingent at the Indira Gandhi International Airport Delhi. - PCI
India At Paris Paralympics 2024: How The Athletes Fared In Each Sport — A Detailed Analysis

BY Uzma Fatima

"We will provide all the facilities to all of our para-athletes so that we can win more medals and gold medals in 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics."

Paris Paralympics 2024: India's Medal Winners At The Games

Here's a look at the Indian athletes who won medals and made the country proud in Paris

Athlete Medal Sport Event Games
Sharad Kumar Silver Athletics Men's High Jump - T63 Paris 2024
Ajeet Singh Silver Athletics Men's Javelin Throw - F46 Paris 2024
Mariyappan Thangavelu Bronze Athletics Men's High Jump - T63 Paris 2024
Sundar Singh Gurjar Bronze Athletics Men's Javelin Throw - F46 Paris 2024
Deepthi Jeevanji Bronze Athletics Women's 400m - T20 Paris 2024
Sumit Gold Athletics Men's Javelin Throw- F64 Paris 2024
Suhas Silver Badminton Men's singles SL4 Paris 2024
Thulasimathi Murugesan Silver Badminton Women's singles SU5 Paris 2024
Manisha Ramadass Bronze Badminton Women's Singles SU5 Paris 2024
Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan Bronze Badminton Women's Singles SH6 Paris 2024
India Bronze Archery Mixed Team Compound Open Paris 2024
Nitesh Kumar Gold Badminton Men's singles SL3 Paris 2024
Yogesh Kathuniya Silver Athletics Men's discus throw F56 Paris 2024
Avani Lekhara Gold Shooting Women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 Paris 2024
Mona Agarwal Bronze Shooting Women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 Paris 2024
Preethi Pal Bronze Athletics Women's 100m T35 Paris 2024
Manish Narwal Silver Shooting Men's 10m air pistol SH1 Paris 2024
Rubina Francis Bronze Shooting Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1 Paris 2024
Preethi Pal Bronze Athletics Women's 200m T35 Paris 2024
Nishad Kumar Silver Athletics Men's high jump T47 Paris 2024

India also crossed the 50-medal mark in Paralympic Games history with their excellent performance.

Swarmed by hundreds of supporters, India's Paralympic medal-winners returned to a jubilant welcome on Tuesday after securing the unprecedented haul in the French capital.

(With PTI inputs)

