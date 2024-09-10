Paris Paralympics 2024: Indian Sports Ministry Announces Prize Money- All You Need To Know

The Paris Paralympics 2024 have been a memorable event for India. The para-athletes managed to achieve its best-ever performance in Paris as they finished 18th in the medal tally. It was some achievement by the Indian para athletes despite receiving some tough competition from other nations. (Full Coverage | More Sports News)
Paris Paralympics 2024: How Many Medals Did We Win?
India concluded their historic Paris Paralympics campaign with 29 medals, including seven gold, nine silver, and 13 bronze medals, marking the country's best performance in the competition's history.
Paris Paralympics 2024: Cash Rewards For Indian Para Athletes
Indian Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday announced cash awards of Rs 75 lakh to the gold medallists, Rs 50 lakh for the silver winners and Rs 30 lakh for the Indian athletes who have won bronze in the just-concluded Paralympic Games in Paris.
The minister announced this during an event organised to felicitate the medallists at the mega-event.
"The country is rising in Paralympics and para sports. From 4 medals in 2016, India have won 19 medals in Tokyo and 29 in Paris with 18th place finish," Mandaviya said.
"We will provide all the facilities to all of our para-athletes so that we can win more medals and gold medals in 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics."
Paris Paralympics 2024: India's Medal Winners At The Games
Here's a look at the Indian athletes who won medals and made the country proud in Paris
|Athlete
|Medal
|Sport
|Event
|Games
|Sharad Kumar
|Silver
|Athletics
|Men's High Jump - T63
|Paris 2024
|Ajeet Singh
|Silver
|Athletics
|Men's Javelin Throw - F46
|Paris 2024
|Mariyappan Thangavelu
|Bronze
|Athletics
|Men's High Jump - T63
|Paris 2024
|Sundar Singh Gurjar
|Bronze
|Athletics
|Men's Javelin Throw - F46
|Paris 2024
|Deepthi Jeevanji
|Bronze
|Athletics
|Women's 400m - T20
|Paris 2024
|Sumit
|Gold
|Athletics
|Men's Javelin Throw- F64
|Paris 2024
|Suhas
|Silver
|Badminton
|Men's singles SL4
|Paris 2024
|Thulasimathi Murugesan
|Silver
|Badminton
|Women's singles SU5
|Paris 2024
|Manisha Ramadass
|Bronze
|Badminton
|Women's Singles SU5
|Paris 2024
|Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan
|Bronze
|Badminton
|Women's Singles SH6
|Paris 2024
|India
|Bronze
|Archery
|Mixed Team Compound Open
|Paris 2024
|Nitesh Kumar
|Gold
|Badminton
|Men's singles SL3
|Paris 2024
|Yogesh Kathuniya
|Silver
|Athletics
|Men's discus throw F56
|Paris 2024
|Avani Lekhara
|Gold
|Shooting
|Women's 10m air rifle standing SH1
|Paris 2024
|Mona Agarwal
|Bronze
|Shooting
|Women's 10m air rifle standing SH1
|Paris 2024
|Preethi Pal
|Bronze
|Athletics
|Women's 100m T35
|Paris 2024
|Manish Narwal
|Silver
|Shooting
|Men's 10m air pistol SH1
|Paris 2024
|Rubina Francis
|Bronze
|Shooting
|Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1
|Paris 2024
|Preethi Pal
|Bronze
|Athletics
|Women's 200m T35
|Paris 2024
|Nishad Kumar
|Silver
|Athletics
|Men's high jump T47
|Paris 2024
India also crossed the 50-medal mark in Paralympic Games history with their excellent performance.
Swarmed by hundreds of supporters, India's Paralympic medal-winners returned to a jubilant welcome on Tuesday after securing the unprecedented haul in the French capital.
(With PTI inputs)