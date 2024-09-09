India At Paris Paralympics 2024: How The Athletes Fared In Each Sport — A Detailed Analysis

India's Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj competes in a gold medal singles SL4 match at the Porte de la Chappelle Arena, during the 2024 Paris Paralympics, Monday, Sept. 2, 2024, in Paris, France. France won in straight sets. (AP Photo/Jackson Ranger)

India's Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj competes in a gold medal singles SL4 match at the Porte de la Chappelle Arena, during the 2024 Paris Paralympics, Monday, Sept. 2, 2024, in Paris, France. France won in straight sets. (AP Photo/Jackson Ranger)