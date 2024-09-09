Other Sports

Paris Paralympics: Five Takeaways From India's Historic Campaign

The Indian para-athletes went beyond what was destined, showcased fight, resilience, determination and displayed a record-breaking performance that saw them take home 29 medals - seven gold, nine silver, and 13 bronze

India at Paris Paralympics 2024_Sumit Antil after winning the gold medal in javelin throw F64 event
2024 Paris Paralympics: Sumit Antil poses for photographs after winning the gold medal in javelin throw F64 event | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The doors were shut on yet another Paralympics campaign on Sunday, September 8, in Paris, with a spectacular closing ceremony. (Full Coverage|More Sports News)

The Indian para-athletes went beyond what was destined, showcased fight, resilience, determination, and displayed a record-breaking performance that saw them take home 29 medals.

Here we look at few of the takeaways from India’s Paris Paralympics campaign

1. Record Medal Haul

India scripted a sensational Paralympic campaign at the 2024 Paris Games, securing a total of 29 medals - seven gold, nine silver, and 13 bronze. The historic achievement helped India surpass their last record-medal haul from Tokyo.

It also helped the nation cross the 50-medal mark at the Summer Games. In Tokyo, three years ago, India managed to win five gold, eight silver and six bronze medals. Before that in Rio, the overall medal count was four. There has been a promising rise, and an inspirational one that sees them already dreaming about Los Angeles.

2. Record Female Participation 

Out of the 84-member Indian contingent, 32 of them were women para-athletes, which is a record number in terms of participation for the country.

Eight years ago, at Rio de Janeiro, in Brazil, it was just a single medal as Deepa Malik created history by becoming the first Indian female Paralympic medallist. When the Indian contingent flew to Tokyo, Avani Lekhara and Bhavina Patel won three medals among them.

Archer Sheetal Devi from India prepares to fire during the Paralympic Games in Paris on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. - AP/PTI
Meet The Indian Women Who Scripted History At Paralympics 2024: The She-Boost To India's Medal Tally

BY Minal Tomar

At the 2024 Paralympics, the number skyrocketed as the Indian women brought home a total of 11 medals. That, perhaps, is the biggest takeaway from the campaign as they also finished 18th on the medal tally with 29 medals (seven golds), going past Tokyo’s 19 medal-tally with (five golds), where India had finished 24th.

3. Athletics High

India had clinched eight medals in athletics in Tokyo, three years ago. A great rise would have been 12 medals four years later in Paris. However, in a historic run, India’s athletic medal count (17) almost touched Tokyo’s (19) overall count. For the first time, India also won medals in track events.

Preeti Pal claimed two bronze medals in 100m T35 and 200m T35 events, while Deepti Devanji took bronze in the women’s 400m T20 event. Simran Sharma rounded it off with a bronze in the women’s 200m T12 event.

Sumit Antil and Navdeep Singh won gold medals in men’s javelin F64 and F41 events, respectively. Adding to it, the country also won gold in the men’s club throw in the men’s F51 category, thanks to Dharambir. 

4. Missed Opportunities

India is still far, far away from becoming a medal-sweeping machine at the Paralympics level, but the country has surely emerged to be a force with its meteoric rise as the numbers speak for itself.

With the future looking bright for Indian para-athletes, the country can dream about finishing much higher in the medal tally if it manages to nurture a pool of para-swimmers, with just one featuring in Paris. 

5. What's Next?

The performance graph from Rio to Paris has been a successful one, and it is expected to only go higher after the inspirational performance at the French capital.

There are many who believe that with continued support, right facilities, proper guidance, India has the potential to be in the top 5 of the medal tally at the Los Angeles Paris Paralympics in 2028.

Despite it being a daring prediction, it also highlights the confidence and belief of the contingent, who are ready to put in the work, day-and-night, clutching on to their dreams. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ireland-Women Vs England-Women, 2nd ODI, Live Score: ENG-W Start Strong As IRE-W Send Lamb Back
  2. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand One-Off Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Tea Taken, Next Official Inspection At 4:30 PM
  3. Gary Kirsten And Jason Gillespie Urge PCB To Avoid Knee-Jerk Captaincy Changes Amid Pakistan’s Poor Form
  4. England Vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test Day 4 LIVE Updates: SL Need Just 125 Runs For Victory After Nissanka's Fireworks
  5. Duleep Trophy: Musheer Khan, Pacers Star As India B Defeat India A By 76 Runs - In Pics
Football News
  1. Nations League: Clarke Believes Scotland 'Deserved Something' Following Defeat To Portugal
  2. Nations League: Tedesco 'Still Hurt' By France Defeat At Euros 2024
  3. Luis De La Fuente Insists Spain Are Doing 'Something Important' For The Country
  4. Rodri: Pep Guardiola Always Evolving To Stay One Step Ahead
  5. Erik Ten Hag Not The Deciding Factor For Matthijs De Ligt In Manchester United Move
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Jannik Sinner Opens Up On Big Three's 2024 Absence From Winning Grand Slam Titles
  2. US Open 2024: Taylor Fritz 'Sorry' For Not Providing Crowd With Home Victory
  3. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Delighted To Cap 'Incredible' Year With Second Major Title
  4. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Edges Taylor Fritz To Claim Second Grand Slam Title
  5. Guadalajara Open Akron 2024 Live Streaming: Date, Time, Venue, And Other Details
Hockey News
  1. India vs Japan Asian Champions Trophy Highlights: Sukhjeet Scores Twice As IND Beat JPN 5-1
  2. IND 5-1 JPN, Asian Champions Trophy: Clinical India Make It Two Wins In Two Games
  3. Pakistan Vs Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: PAK-KOR Settle For 2-2 Draw In Moqi Training Base Classic
  4. Asian Champions Trophy: Korea, Pakistan Draw 2-2 After Scintillating Fourth Quarter In China
  5. China Vs Malaysia, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Naxal Encounters Surge As Home Ministry Amplifies Crackdown
  2. Maoist Casualties in 2024 Highest Since 2009
  3. Day In Pics: September 09, 2024
  4. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: SC Orders Doctors To Return To Work, Hearing Adjourned Till Sept 17 | Top Points
  5. Mpox Outbreak: India Issues Mpox Advisory After Suspected Case Detected | Details
Entertainment News
  1. “Seeing Hope Beyond Despair”: Kavitha Lankesh Pays A Fiery Tribute To Her Sister In Gauri
  2. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
  3. #MeToo Row In Mollywood: Mukesh, Edavela Babu Get Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case
  4. Sector 36 Trailer: Vikrant Massey Departs From His Image In A Gripping Thriller
  5. The Rise Of Bollywood's Vacant, Convenient, And Tacky 'Political Film' Since 2014
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Ready For First Face Off On Key Issues | What To Expect
  2. Lake Charles’ Iconic Capital One Tower Demolished After Hurricane Laura Devastation: A Landmark Falls | Video
  3. US: Days After Georgia School Shooting, 5 Injured In Shooting At Kentucky I-75 Highway | Demand For Gun Control Grows
  4. Trump's Sentence In Hush Money Case Delayed Until After Presidential Elections | Explained
  5. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
World News
  1. Russia Accused Of Violating NATO Airspace Amid Ukraine War | A Look At Moscow's Tensions With The US-led Bloc
  2. Middle East Tensions: Israel Strikes Another Gaza School, Central Syria As Fighting Escalates In West Bank
  3. US Elections 2024: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Ready For First Face Off On Key Issues | What To Expect
  4. Elon Musk Leads Race To Become World’s First Trillionaire By 2027, Report Predicts | These Are The Top 10 In The List
  5. Middle East Tensions: Israeli-Jordanian Border Crossing Closed After Deadly Attack, Israel Airstrike Kills Gaza's Senior Aid Official
Latest Stories
  1. Blast Injures 3 In Himachal Factory, Protest Over Lack Of Safety | Technical Faults Continue To Affect Workers Across States
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024: Google Doodle Celebrates Equestrian Sport At The Games
  3. Paris Paralympics, Day 10 Highlights: Navdeep Singh Wins Gold, Simran Settles For Bronze - India’s Medal Count Reaches 29
  4. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And Astrological Significance Of The Festival
  5. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know All The Rituals And Essential Puja Samagri For Ganeshotsav
  6. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  7. Weekly Horoscope For September 8th To September 14th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Horoscope For September 7, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs