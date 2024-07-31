Paris Olympics 2024: How The Seine Overcame Climate Challenges —Triathletes Take Plunge In Historic Swim

The Seine River flows in front of the Pont Alexandre III bridge, site of the triathlon events at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Paris. As the Olympics continue in Paris, the Seine River's water quality remains a major area of concern for officials. Organizers of the triathlon event cancelled swimming practice on Monday for the second day in a row because of poor water quality. Event organizers hope sunny weather will make swimming viable on Tuesday when the triathlon begins. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

