Paris Olympics 2024, Triathlon At Seine Begins: Athletes Prepare To Swim In River Amid Water Quality Concerns

Ducks swim along the Seine River in front of the Eiffel Tower during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Paris. As the Olympics continue in Paris, the Seine River's water quality remains a major area of concern for officials. Organizers of the triathlon event cancelled swimming practice on Monday for the second day in a row because of poor water quality. Event organizers hope sunny weather will make swimming viable on Tuesday when the triathlon begins. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Ducks swim along the Seine River in front of the Eiffel Tower during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Paris. As the Olympics continue in Paris, the Seine River's water quality remains a major area of concern for officials. Organizers of the triathlon event cancelled swimming practice on Monday for the second day in a row because of poor water quality. Event organizers hope sunny weather will make swimming viable on Tuesday when the triathlon begins. (AP Photo/David Goldman)