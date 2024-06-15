Other Sports

Paris Olympic Games 2024: IOC Gives 14 Russians, 11 Belarusians Neutral Status

The IOC approved 14 athletes from Russia and 11 Belarusians with neutral status to compete at the Paris Olympics in a first list from some sports published Saturday

AP/Michel Euler
Paris Olympics Photo: AP/Michel Euler
info_icon

The IOC approved 14 athletes from Russia and 11 Belarusians with neutral status to compete at the Paris Olympics in a first list from some sports published Saturday. (More Sports News)

Five sports — though not tennis, swimming or judo — were assessed by an International Olympic Committee vetting panel in the first round of decisions.

Cycling, gymnastics, taekwondo, weightlifting and wrestling were judged and lists of athletes from other Olympic sports are likely to follow within days.

Athletes approved Saturday include the defending Olympic champion in men's trampoline, Ivan Litvinovich from Belarus. No athletes were approved in taekwondo.

Russia and Belarus are banned from team sports at the Paris Olympics because of the military invasion of Ukraine.

Individual athletes with Russian and Belarusian passports have been allowed to compete as neutrals in qualifying events in most other sports, then apply for entry to the Olympics.

Ukrainian athletes and officials urged IOC and sports leaders to impose a blanket ban on all Russians. Track and field did that.

IOC to run at the Paris Games next month for the Olympic Refugee Team. - AP/Michel Euler
Paris Olympic Games 2024: New European Champion Runner Invited By IOC To Rejoin Refugee Team

BY Associated Press

The two-stage vetting process for neutral status goes through sports governing bodies, then the IOC panel before appeals are possible at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The Paris Olympics open July 26.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 15 LIVE: Left-Wing Students' Group Call For Strike Over NEET Row; Amit Shah To Review J&K's Security Tomorrow
  2. Major Fire Breaks Out Near Manipur CM Biren Singh's Bungalow In Secretariat Complex
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Juvenile Board Under Scrutiny Over Lapses Found In Report | Details Inside
  4. Madhya Pradesh: Professor Attacked With Sticks, Chilli Powder By Ex-Student
  5. NEET Paper Leak Row: Left-Wing Students' Group AISA Calls For 2-Day Nationwide Strike | Details Inside
Entertainment News
  1. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Shows Up In Formal Attire To Promote 'Rautu Ka Raaz' In Juhu
  2. Gujarati Cinema Is Still In A Nascent Stage, Says ‘Jhamkudi’ Actor Viraj Ghelani
  3. Badshah Blames Show Promoter After His Dallas Gig Is Stopped Midway
  4. Avneet Kaur Declares She Is Not Getting Married Anytime Soon
  5. Ranveer Singh To Gain 15 Kgs For His Next Project? Here's What We Know
Sports News
  1. India Vs Canada Live Scores, T20 World Cup 2024: Waiting Game Begins - Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield; Next Inspection At 9:00PM IST
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Switzerland Beat Hungary 3-1 In Euro 2024, Sumit Nagal In Action For Perugia Challengers SF
  3. T20 World Cup: Scotland's Michael Leask Fancies Australia Upset To Secure Super 8 Berth
  4. Libema Open: Alex De Minaur To Face Seb Korda In Final
  5. Serie A: Atalanta Complete Permanent Charles De Ketelaere Signing From Milan
World News
  1. Germany: Police Kill Afghan Man Who Killed A Compatriot, Then Attacked Soccer Fans
  2. NYC Couple's $100K 'Magnet Fishing' Find Requires 9-Month Wait. Here's Why
  3. What NYC Doormen Don’t Want To See At The Club | Deets Inside
  4. Iran And Sweden Agree To A Prisoner Swap Freeing Man Convicted Of War Crimes Over '88 Executions
  5. Is Taylor Swift Blocking Charli XCX From The Top Spot? See Why People Think So!
Latest Stories
  1. 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: Vidya Balan-Pratik Gandhi's Chemistry Keeps This Romcom From Becoming A Yawn Fest
  2. NEP Vs SA, ICC T20 WC 2024: South Africa Survive A Major Upset As Nepal Go Down By One Run - Watch
  3. UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Released: Download Now, Exams Scheduled For June 18
  4. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Likely To Meet CM Yogi Adityanath Today Amid Rift Buzz With BJP
  5. Fardeen Khan Opens Up On Battling Depression: It's A Natural Process That Everyone Goes Through
  6. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Switzerland Beat Hungary 3-1 In Euro 2024, Sumit Nagal In Action For Perugia Challengers SF
  7. ‘Kashmir Not Integral Part Of India’: What Is Arundhati Roy's 2010 Speech That Invoked UAPA
  8. Breaking News June 15 LIVE: Left-Wing Students' Group Call For Strike Over NEET Row; Amit Shah To Review J&K's Security Tomorrow