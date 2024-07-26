A Franco-Swiss airport was evacuated on Friday as a precaution following a series of arson attacks that crippled the French rail network. The incidents occurred just days before the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024. (More Sports News)
EuroAirport, situated on the French side of the border near Basel, resumed operations on Friday following a temporary closure. The airport was evacuated earlier in the day due to a security alert. While flight operations are gradually returning to normal, passengers are advised to contact their airlines for the latest updates.
Earlier, Basel-Mulhouse Airport announced its evacuation and closure due to "safety reasons." This incident raised concerns about the safety and security of the Paris 2024 opening ceremony, also taking place on July 26th.
Eurostar passengers traveling from London to Paris on Friday were advised to reschedule their journeys if possible, the Guardian reported.
Arson attacks on France's high-speed rail network caused widespread travel chaos just hours before the Paris Olympics opening ceremony.
Numerous trains were delayed or canceled as authorities scrambled to respond to the sabotage. Hundreds of thousands of people were affected by the disruptions, and police launched a manhunt for those responsible.
What Happened To France's Rail Network?
France's high-speed rail network was crippled by coordinated arson attacks on Friday, just hours before the opening ceremony. The attacks, described as a "massive" attempt to paralyze the TGV network, caused widespread disruption and forced the cancellation of numerous train routes, news agency AFP reported.
French rail operator SNCF warned that the situation would likely persist throughout the weekend as repairs are underway.
According to AFP, French rail operator SNCF reported a series of coordinated attacks on its network. Three arson attacks targeting cabling boxes at crucial junctions north, southwest, and east of Paris caused significant damage.
A fourth attempt in the southeast was foiled by railway workers. These incidents, occurring overnight, severely disrupted rail services.
French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal condemned the arson attacks on the rail network as "prepared and coordinated acts of sabotage." He announced that intelligence and law enforcement agencies are actively working to apprehend and prosecute those responsible.
The attacks specifically targeted three major rail lines leading to Paris, with the goal of disrupting high-speed train services.
Similarly, French Transport Minister Patrice Vergriete posted about the attacks saying, "Lakhs of people will likely be affected by the attacks. "Coordinated malicious acts targeted several TGV lines last night and will seriously disrupt traffic until this weekend".
How The Incident Impact The Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony?
The unprecedented open-air setting of the Paris Olympics opening ceremony has significantly elevated security concerns. For the first time, athletes will parade along the Seine River, passing iconic landmarks, making the event a high-profile target.
The involvement of global superstars like Lady Gaga and Céline Dion further amplifies the potential audience and security risks.
The The Paris Olympics opening ceremony will be held Friday evening at 11:00 pm IST.