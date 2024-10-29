Orlando Magic 119-115 Indiana Pacers, NBA: Banchero 'In The Zone' On Record-Breaking Night

Paolo Banchero claimed he was "in the zone" as he turned in a record-breaking performance for the Orlando Magic. (More NBA News)
Banchero finished with a career-high 50 points on Monday as the Magic beat the Indiana Pacers 119-115.
In the process, he matched the fifth-highest scoring effort in a single game in the Magic's history.
Indeed, at 21 years and 351 days old, Banchero is the youngest player to record a 50-point game for Orlando, and the second-youngest player with 50 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in an NBA game. Only LeBron James (20 years, 80 days) in 2005 against the Toronto Raptors did so at a younger age.
And with 37 of those points coming in the first two quarters, Banchero also matched the team record for points in a half.
"Man, I'm tired; I'm tired as hell," said Banchero, who contributed nine assists and 13 rebounds, too. "But it was a hell of a game.
"It was just being in the zone.
"[It] felt like I was in an open gym, back at home, just working on my game. Every shot felt like it was going in and it's a good feeling when you've got a day like that.
"Not every game is going to be like that, but I'm glad today was."
Such was Banchero's dominance, his first-half tally matched the combined efforts of all the Pacers' starters across the opening two quarters.
"That first half was a magical first half, for sure," he said.
Tracy McGrady was the last Magic player to have a 50-point game, when he recorded a franchise-leading 62 points against the Washington Wizards in March 2004.