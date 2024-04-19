Other Sports

Olympic Shooting Trials: Esha Singh, Bhavesh Shekhawat Take Day One Honours

Esha totalled 585 across her precision and rapid-fire rounds in the women's sport pistol T1 qualification, to steer two points clear of Simranpreet Kaur Brar, who finished second, Manu Bhaker (582) was a close third

Esha Singh topped the women's 25m pistol qualification while Bhavesh Shekhawat led the men's 25m rapid-fire pistol charts on day one of the Olympic Selection Trials in New Delhi on Friday. (More Sports News)

Esha totalled 585 across her precision and rapid-fire rounds in the women's sport pistol T1 qualification, to steer two points clear of Simranpreet Kaur Brar, who finished second.

BY PTI

Manu Bhaker (582) was a close third while Abhidnya Patil (577) and Rhythm Sangwan (574) were fourth and fifth respectively at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range.

In the men's rapid-fire pistol, Bhavesh (580) took the top billing as he was rewarded for being the most consistent shooter through the day.

However, Vijayveer Sidhu (579) and Anish (578) as the quota holders in the event will feel satisfied with the day's work. But Adarsh Singh (572) and Ankur Goel (564) were not as good as they would have liked to.

All 10 shooters will come back on Saturday for the finals and will be eager to earn crucial podium points, which can be the clincher in the final calculations.

