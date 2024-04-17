Other Sports

India At Paris Olympic Games 2024, Shooting Selection Trials Preview: Palak, Surbhi In List Of 10m Air Pistol

The best three scores from the four trials (April 18-27 in New Delhi and May 10-19 in Bhopal) will decide who will book tickets to Paris

Advertisement

Photo%3A%20X%2F%20%40the_bridge_in
Asian Games Champion Palak Gulia wins Paris Olympics 2024 Quota in 10m Air Pistol event. Photo: X/ @the_bridge_in
info_icon

Teen shooter Palak Gulia was rewarded for her Paris quota-winning performance in Rio de Janeiro as she secured a spot among the five women 10m air pistol shooters for the Olympic trials, scheduled to commence at the Karni Singh Ranges in New Delhi on Thursday. (More Sports News)

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) had announced in March the list of competitors for pistol and rifle trials to select the team for the Paris Olympics but had withheld the names in the women's 10m air pistol category as the Final Olympic Qualification Championship (Rifle and Pistol) in Rio was scheduled in mid-April.

Advertisement

After Palak secured the 20th Olympic quota for the country in Rio with a bronze-medal finish, she along with Asian Games medallist Esha Singh, Olympian Manu Bhaker, 2023 World Championships gold-medallist in 25m sports pistol Rhythm Sangwan and Surbhi Rao will now compete for Paris berths in a series of four trials to be held here and in Bhopal.

The best three scores from the four trials (April 18-27 in New Delhi and May 10-19 in Bhopal) will decide who will book tickets to Paris.

Indian Rifle Shooters. - X | NRAI
India Shooting Selection For Paris Olympics: Some Shooters Want Relaxation, NRAI Says No

BY PTI

An NRAI statement said on Wednesday that five qualified shooters in pistol and rifle events will compete in the trials based on its Olympic selection policy criteria.

Advertisement

The trials in men's 25m rapid fire and women's 25m sports pistol will be held first (finals on April 20 and 22), which will be followed by the men's and women's 50m rifle 3-positions event on April 24 and 26 respectively.

The 10m air rifle and air pistol men's and women's finals will take place on April 25 and 27 respectively.

Tags

    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    MOST POPULAR

      Advertisement

      WATCH

      Advertisement

      PHOTOS

      Advertisement

      Advertisement

      Latest Stories
      1. Vikram Birthday Special: 5 Best Films Of 'Chiyaan' To Rewatch Today
      2. KKR Vs RR: Jos Buttler's Ton Helps Rajasthan Royals Pull Off Joint-Highest Run Chase In IPL History - As It Happened
      3. Sports World LIVE: Nepal Trump Saudi Arabia In ACC Premier Cup, March Into Semi-Finals Unbeaten
      4. Ram Navami Celebrations In Ranchi: Intersections Of Religion And Politics
      5. Elections 2024 LIVE: Campaigning Ends For Phase 1 Of LS Polls; EC Asks Bengal Guv To Not Visit Cooch Behar On Voting Day
      6. Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim Are Not Expecting A Second Baby? Here's What We Know So Far
      7. Copenhagen's Historic Old Stock Exchange Engulfed In Flames, Spire Collapses: No Injuries Reported