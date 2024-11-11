Magnus Carlsen Confirmed As Norway Chess 2025 Competitor; World No. 1 Eyeing Record 7th Title

World number one Magnus Carlsen will compete in the 2025 edition of Norway Chess, the organizers announced on Monday (November 11, 2024). The five-time world champion will seek to reclaim the Norway Chess title for an unprecedented seventh time. The tournament will be played in Stavanger from May 26 to June 6. (More Chess News)
Carlsen, who is numero no since 2011 with a live rating of 2831 (November), continues to define greatness in chess. His storied career includes five World classical chess titles, five rapid titles, seven blitz titles, the 2023 Chess World Cup trophy apart from six Norway Chess titles.
When asked to describe himself in one word, Carlsen chose "hunger," explaining, “because I’m competitive by nature.” This drive has propelled him to new heights throughout his career, and it remains a defining trait as he prepares for Norway Chess 2025.
“Magnus Carlsen has been part of Norway Chess since the very beginning in 2013, shaping its legacy as one of the world’s strongest chess tournaments,” said Kjell Madland, Norway Chess founder, chairman and tournament director. “We’re thrilled he will be playing for us in 2025 as well, his constant pursuit of excellence and legacy as one of the game’s greatest champions make every match he plays a must-watch event.”
Norway Chess 2025 promises intense competition as Carlsen joins the elite field of 12 players – six men and six women. With its signature Armageddon tiebreaks ensuring decisive outcomes for every match, the tournament is set to deliver drama, excitement, and moments of brilliance that fans might never forget.