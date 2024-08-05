Nisha Dahiya will open India's wrestling campaign at the Paris Olympics 2024 at Champ-de-Mars Arena on Monday, August 5. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)
The Haryana 25-year-old has everything to become a potential medal contender since she claimed a bronze in the women's 65 kg freestyle category at the 2021 U23 World Wrestling Championships. Despite a near-miss at the 2022 Senior World Championships, she bounced back strongly to secure a silver medal at the Senior Asian Championships in Astana the following year.
Dahiya earned her Olympic spot by defeating Romania’s Alexandra Anghel 8-4 in the semifinals at the World Olympic Qualifiers.
Who Is Nisha Dahiya?
Nisha Dahiya will be in action in Women's Freestyle 68kg, Round Of 16 bout at Paris Olympics 2024 on Monday, August 5 at Champ-de-Mars Arena at 6:44 pm IST.
Indian sports fans in India can watch the Paris Olympics events on television via Sports 18 network.
The live streaming of Paris Olympics will be available on JioCinema app and website.