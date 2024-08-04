Indian Wrestlers At Paris Olympics 2024: Full Wrestling Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

Paris Olympics wrestling events are about to begin and Team India have a lot of hopes from their grapplers. Indian wrestling fans look up to the wrestlers to add to the medal tally. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)
Wrestling has a historic place for India in Olympics. The first ever Olympics medal won by an individual Indian after Independence came in wrestling when KD Jadhav clinched bronze in the 1952 Helsinki Games. Sushil Kumar, the first Indian to win multiple individual medals for India, also did it in wrestling in 2008 Beijing and 2012 London Games.
India has always won an medal in wrestling at Olympics since 2008 and the wrestlers would want the trend to continue.
Another set of top Indian wrestlers have landed on French soil with the aim of continuing the rich legacy.
With the wrestling events at the 2024 Paris Olympics set to begin, here is everything you need to know - players, schedule, timings IST, streaming details - about the Indian wrestling contingent.
INDIAN WRESTLING TEAM FOR PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS
Men’s freestyle
Aman Sehrawat - Men’s 57kg
Women’s freestyle
Vinesh Phogat - Women’s 50kg
Antim Panghal - Women’s 53kg
Anshu Malik - Women’s 57kg
Nisha Dahiya - Women’s 68kg
Reetika Hooda - Women’s 76kg
No Indian wrestler is participating in the graeco-roman contests.
FULL INDIAN WRESTLING SCHEDULE AT 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS
Date, Day—Wrestling event and stage—IST Timing
August 5, Monday—Women’s freestyle 68kg 1/8 final—6:30 PM
August 5, Monday—Women’s freestyle 68kg 1/4 final—7:50 PM
August 5, Monday—Women’s freestyle 68kg semi-final—1:10 AM
August 6, Tuesday—Women’s freestyle 68kg repechage—2:30 PM
August 6, Tuesday—Women’s freestyle 50kg 1/8 final—3:00 PM
August 6, Tuesday—Women’s freestyle 50kg 1/4 final—4:20 PM
August 6, Tuesday—Women’s freestyle 50kg semi-final—10:25 PM
August 7, Wednesday—Women’s freestyle 68kg bronze medal match—12:20 AM
August 7, Wednesday—Women’s freestyle 68kg final—12:45 AM
August 7, Wednesday—Women’s freestyle 50kg repechage—2:30 PM
August 7, Wednesday—Women’s freestyle 53kg 1/8 final—3:00 PM
August 7, Wednesday—Women’s freestyle 53kg 1/4 final—4:20 PM
August 7, Wednesday—Women’s freestyle 53kg semi-final—10:25 PM
August 8, Thursday—Women’s freestyle 50kg bronze medal match—12:20 AM
August 8, Thursday—Women’s freestyle 50kg final—12:45 AM
August 8, Thursday—Women’s freestyle 53kg repechage—2:30 PM
August 8, Thursday—Men’s freestyle 57kg 1/8 final—3:00 PM
August 8, Thursday—Women’s freestyle 57kg 1/8 final—3:00 PM
August 8, Thursday—Men’s freestyle 57kg 1/4 final—4:20 PM
August 8, Thursday—Women’s freestyle 57kg 1/4 final—4:20 PM
August 8, Thursday—Men’s freestyle 57kg semi-final—9:45 PM
August 8, Thursday—Women’s freestyle 57kg semi-final—10:25 PM
August 9, Friday—Women’s freestyle 53kg bronze medal match—12:20 AM
August 9, Friday—Women’s freestyle 53kg final—12:45 AM
August 9, Friday—Men’s freestyle 57kg repechage—2:30 PM
August 9, Friday—Women’s freestyle 57kg repechage—2:30 PM
August 9, Friday—Men’s freestyle 57kg bronze medal match—11:00 PM
August 9, Friday—Men’s freestyle 57kg final—11:25 PM
August 10, Saturday—Women’s freestyle 57kg bronze medal match—12:20 AM
August 10, Saturday—Women’s freestyle 57kg final—12:45 AM
August 10, Saturday—Women’s freestyle 76kg 1/8 final—3:00 PM
August 10, Saturday—Women’s freestyle 76kg 1/4 final—4:20 PM
August 10, Saturday—Women’s freestyle 76kg semi-final—10:25 PM
August 11, Sunday—Women’s freestyle 76kg repechage—2:30 PM
August 11, Sunday—Women’s freestyle 76kg bronze medal match—4:50 PM
August 11, Sunday—Women’s freestyle 76kg final—5:15 PM
NOTE: Except the 1//8 final round, all others are subject to qualification.
PARIS OLYMPICS LIVE STREAMING IN INDIA
JioCinema has bagged the streaming rights for the Paris Olympics 2024 in India. You can stream the Olympics on JioCinema app and website.
The Games will be telecast live on TV on Sports18 channels (1, 2, and 3) with Sports18 3 dedicated to providing Hindi commentary for India's matches.