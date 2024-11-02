New York City Marathon 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India

The 53rd edition of the New York City Marathon will soon be underway. The race is set to be the last of the six World Marathon Major events for the ongoing calendar year.
More than 50,000 runners are set to participate in the 2024 New York City Marathon. In fact, applications for the race exceeded 165,000, as per the organisers. (More Sports News)
American runners have not been able to take advantage of the home crowd for the past many years. Meb Keflezigh remains the last American man to win the New York City Marathon in 2009. In the women's division Shalane Flanagan's 2017 triumph at the Big Apple remains the last of an American.
Defending champions in both men's and women's division are back at the Big Apple to retain their titles. Ethiopia's Tamirat Tola, the men's professional winner, and Kenya's Hellen Obiri, the women's defending champion will again try to repeat their feat of last year.
Here is everything you need to know about the 2024 New York City Marathon that takes place this Sunday.
When is 2024 New York City Marathon?
The 2024 New York City Marathon begins from 5:30 pm IST on Sunday, November 3.
Start times for 2024 New York City Marathon
5:30pm IST – Professional Men’s Wheelchair Division
5:32pm IST – Professional Women’s Wheelchair Division
5:52pm IST – Handcycle Category and Select Athletes with Disabilities
6:05pm IST – Professional Women's Open Division
6:35pm IST – Professional Men's Open Division
6:40pm IST – Wave 1
7:15pm IST – Wave 2
7:50pm IST – Wave 3
8:25pm IST – Wave 4
9:00pm IST – Wave 5
New York City Marathon prize money
Prize money is equal for men and women. At the same time, a $50,000 bonus will be awarded to the ones who break world record.
1st - $100,000
2nd - $60,000
3rd - $40,000
4th - $25,000
5th - $15,000
6th -$10,000
7th - $7,500
8th - $5,000
9th - $2,500
10th - $2,000
How to watch New York City Marathon in India
The 2024 New York City Marathon will be available to watch on Eurosport TV channel in India. The 2024 New York City Marathon will be available to stream live on the JioTV application.