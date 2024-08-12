Other Sports

Neeraj Chopra's India Return Delayed; Heads To Germany For Medical Advice On Surgery - Report

Neeraj Chopra bagged the javelin throw silver medal at Paris Olympics, but is not back home yet. A family source told PTI that the reigning world champion has left for Germany and that he is unlikely to return to India for at least one month

neeraj-chopra-india-javelin-thrower-paris-olympics
India's Neeraj Chopra competes during the men's javelin throw qualification at the Paris Olympics. Photo: AP
info_icon

Star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has left for Germany after winning a silver medal in the Paris Games to take medical advice regarding a possible surgery and to decide whether to feature in the upcoming Diamond League meetings, according to sources. (Medal Table | Full Coverage | More Sports News)

A family source told PTI that he has left for Germany and is unlikely to return to India for at least one month. In Paris, Indian Olympic Association sources also confirmed that Chopra has left for Germany.

"Chopra has left for Germany and he will not return to India for another month and a half," a family source told PTI.

"I am not aware of the much of the details, but for sure he will consult a doctor there (Germany)," he added.

After winning at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland in June, Chopra had said that he would consult doctors after the Paris Olympics to deal with his injury.

Men's javelin gold medalist, Arshad Nadeem, centre, of Pakistan, stands with silver medalist, Neeraj Chopra, of India, and bronze medalist, Anderson Peters, right, of Grenada - | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
Paris Games: Neeraj Chopra Celebrates Silver Medal Win - In Pics

BY Photo Webdesk

He had won the World Championships in 2023 while carrying the groin injury. Before the Paris Olympics this year, he took a break of more than one month due to adductor muscle niggle.

The 26-year-old Chopra had earlier also consulted a doctor in Germany regarding his injury. He also had a short training stint in Saarbrucken in Germany last month before the Olympics.

During the Paris Olympics, Chopra had expressed his desire to play in the Diamond League Final to be held in Brussels, Belgium, on September 14. For that to happen, he will have to play at least one DL Meeting -- either in Lausanne on August 22 or in Zurich on September 5.

"His team (of coach and physio) will decide whether he will play in the DL Meetings (and the DL Final), according to his condition," the family source said.

Chopra has played in just one Diamond League Meeting -- on May 10 in Doha where he had finished second to reigning DL trophy winner Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic. Chopra, who had won the DL Trophy in 2022, is currently at joint fourth position with seven points in the DL Final points standings.

Neeraj Chopra bagged the silver medal at the men's javelin throw event of Paris Olympic Games 2024. - AP
Neeraj Chopra Hopes Vinesh Phogat Gets Paris Olympics Medal So That India 'Does Not Forget Her'

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The top six finishers in the DL Meetings series will compete in the DL Final. If he misses both Lausanne and Zurich, Chopra might miss the top-six spot.

After winning a silver in the Olympics with a season's best throw of 89.45m Chopra had hinted that he would have to undergo surgery on his groin injury, which has been troubling him for the last couple of years.

Chopra had revealed that when he was throwing, 60-70 per cent focus was on his injury. He said his doctor had told him to undergo surgery before the World Championships last year but he did not do so in view of the Paris Olympics.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Harbhajan Singh Believes Rohit Sharma Can Play For At Least Two More Years, Virat Kohli Five
  2. Nepal Cricket: Rhinos Fly Out To India, To Train At NCA For Two Weeks Ahead Of CWC League 2 Matches
  3. Graham Thorpe Dies: Former England Cricketer Took His Own Life, Confirms Family
  4. Duleep Trophy 2024: First Round Match Shifted To Bengaluru; Bumrah, Ashwin Set To Be Rested
  5. WI Vs SA, 1st Test: Bavuma Laments Running Out Of Time As West Indies Hold On For Draw
Football News
  1. Atletico Madrid Sign Julian Alvarez From Manchester City In Potential 95-Million-Euro Deal
  2. David De Gea 'Never Thought About' Retirement During Exile Before Fiorentina Move
  3. Savinho Has Stamina For Manchester City's Hectic Schedule, Says Guardiola
  4. EFL Championship 2024-25: Preston North End Part Ways With Ryan Lowe After Just One Game
  5. Chelsea's Wesley Fofana Relishing Return To Action After Year-Long Absence
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: First Montreal Final 'Worth The Wait' For Andrey Rublev
  2. Canadian Open: Anisimova 'Hungry For More' After Reaching Final In Toronto
  3. Canadian Open: Sebastian Korda Edges Past Alexander Zverev To Enter Semi-Finals
  4. Canadian Open: Rublev Hails 'Special' Win After Shocking Sinner In Montreal
  5. Jannik Sinner Reaches Montreal Quarter-Finals With Alejandro Tabilo Win
Hockey News
  1. Amit Rohidas Opens Up About Red-Card Heartbreak And Team Spirit Which Lead India To Bronze Medal
  2. Family, Fans Accord Warm Welcome To Indian Hockey Players At Amritsar Airport
  3. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Field Hockey Medallists - In Pics
  4. Paris Games: Neeraj Chopra Celebrates Silver Medal Win - In Pics
  5. PR Sreejesh Opens Up On Retirement, His Replacement And Coaching Role Post Paris Olympics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Wayanad Landslides: Over 130 Still Missing, Death Toll Rises To 231, Says Kerala Minister
  2. ‘From Nehru To Manmohan Singh, Never Seen Any PM Divide People On Religion': Farooq Abdullah
  3. Weather August 12: Rains Trigger Flood In Ghaziabad's Hindon; Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru Waterlogged
  4. Independence Day Controversy In Delhi: Kejriwal, Atishi Or LG - Who Will Hoist The Flag?
  5. Excise Policy Scam: SC Seeks CBI, ED's Response In K Kavitha's Bail Plea
Entertainment News
  1. Netizens Spot Natasa Stankovic Liking Posts On Cheating And Emotional Abuse After Split With Hardik Pandya
  2. Sidharth Malhotra Pens A Heartfelt Note As 'Shershaah' Turns 3: Celebrating The Legacy Of A Real Hero
  3. 'TMKOC's Gurucharan Singh Reveals He Is In Debt Of Rs 1.2 Crore, Says He Is Surviving On Liquid Diet
  4. John Abraham Reveals Aditya Chopra Shows His Films To No One Except For THIS Actor
  5. Robin Williams' Daughter Quashes Rumour Of His Father Having A Pet Monkey On The Actor's 10th Death Anniversary
US News
  1. Did Sabrina Carpenter Almost Get Hit By A Firework Mid-Performance? See Video
  2. Video: Ayesha Curry Seen In Tears During Confrontation With Paris Police While Holding Newborn Son | Here's What Happened
  3. Why Are People Bragging About Their 'Boring' Flights? Raw-Dogging Trend Explained
  4. Did Kamala Harris Fake Her Massive Rally? See Trump’s Shocking Claims
  5. Secret Service Accused Of Breaking Into Massachusetts Salon To Use Bathroom Before Harris Fundraiser
World News
  1. 'Frequent Beatings', 'Overcrowding': Released Palestinian Prisoners Share Abuse Stories Of Israeli Prisons
  2. Congo: Islamic State Group Militants Kill 12 People In North Kivu
  3. Did Sabrina Carpenter Almost Get Hit By A Firework Mid-Performance? See Video
  4. Video: Ayesha Curry Seen In Tears During Confrontation With Paris Police While Holding Newborn Son | Here's What Happened
  5. Pakistan Army Arrests Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed, Court Martial Initiated
Latest Stories
  1. IND Vs BAN Tests: Rohit, Kohli Likely To Play Duleep Trophy; Bumrah To Be Rested - Report
  2. Sheikh Hasina's Resignation 'Speech' Alleging US Involvement 'False And Fabricated,' Says Her Son
  3. Bihar: 7 Dead As Scuffle Among Kanwariyas Leads To Stampede At Baba Siddhnath Temple
  4. Daily Horoscope, August 12, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  5. Karnataka: Man Arrested For ‘Video Recording’ Inside Female Washroom At Popular Coffee Outlet
  6. Paris Olympics Day 16: Who Won Yesterday? Check Results For All Medal Events And Updated Tally
  7. Shah Rukh Khan Confirms 'King' With Sujoy Ghosh: Have To Lose Weight
  8. Weather August 12: Rains Trigger Flood In Ghaziabad's Hindon; Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru Waterlogged