Paris Games: Neeraj Chopra Celebrates Silver Medal Win - In Pics

Gold eluded defending champion Neeraj Chopra as he signed off with a silver in the Olympics men's javelin throw event, while Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem bossed the field with a new Games record of 92.97m. The 26-year-old Chopra, who has never lost to Nadeem in their earlier 10 meetings, took the silver with his second-round throw of 89.45m. He had won gold in Tokyo with a throw of 87.58m three years ago. Nadeem's monster effort -- sixth longest in history -- also came in his second attempt which was like a bolt from the blue that stunned the Stade de France.