Sports

Paris Games: Neeraj Chopra Celebrates Silver Medal Win - In Pics

Gold eluded defending champion Neeraj Chopra as he signed off with a silver in the Olympics men's javelin throw event, while Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem bossed the field with a new Games record of 92.97m. The 26-year-old Chopra, who has never lost to Nadeem in their earlier 10 meetings, took the silver with his second-round throw of 89.45m. He had won gold in Tokyo with a throw of 87.58m three years ago. Nadeem's monster effort -- sixth longest in history -- also came in his second attempt which was like a bolt from the blue that stunned the Stade de France.

Men's javelin gold medalist, Arshad Nadeem, centre, of Pakistan, stands with silver medalist, Neeraj Chopra, of India, and bronze medalist, Anderson Peters, right, of Grenada | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue

Men's javelin gold medalist, Arshad Nadeem, centre, of Pakistan, stands with silver medalist, Neeraj Chopra, of India, and bronze medalist, Anderson Peters, right, of Grenada, on the podium at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

2/7
Mens javelin gold medalist, Arshad Nadeem, of Pakistan
Men's javelin gold medalist, Arshad Nadeem, of Pakistan | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue

Men's javelin gold medalist, Arshad Nadeem, of Pakistan, waves on the podium at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

3/7
Mens javelin silver medalist, Neeraj Chopra, of India
Men's javelin silver medalist, Neeraj Chopra, of India | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue

Men's javelin silver medalist, Neeraj Chopra, of India, stands on the podium at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

4/7
Mens javelin bronze medalist, Anderson Peters, of Grenada
Men's javelin bronze medalist, Anderson Peters, of Grenada | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue

Men's javelin bronze medalist, Anderson Peters, of Grenada, waves on the podium at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

5/7
2024 Paris Olympics mens javelin gold medalist Arshad Nadeem, of Pakistan
2024 Paris Olympics men's javelin gold medalist Arshad Nadeem, of Pakistan | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue

Men's javelin gold medalist, Arshad Nadeem, of Pakistan, waves on the podium at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

6/7
2024 Paris Olympics mens javelin silver medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India
2024 Paris Olympics men's javelin silver medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue

Men's javelin silver medalist, Neeraj Chopra, of India, stands on the podium at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

7/7
2024 Paris Olympics mens javelin silver medalist, Neeraj Chopra, Arshad Nadeem, gold medalist, and bronze medalist Anderson Peters
2024 Paris Olympics men's javelin silver medalist, Neeraj Chopra, Arshad Nadeem, gold medalist, and bronze medalist Anderson Peters | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue

Men's javelin gold medalist, Arshad Nadeem, centre, of Pakistan, silver medalist, Neeraj Chopra, of India, left, and bronze medalist, Anderson Peters, of Grenada, pose for a selfie on the podium at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. The Hundred: Kieron Pollard Hits Five Consecutive Sixes In Rashid Khan's Over - Watch
  2. Bangladesh Cricket Team Flees Home Unrest, Heads To Pakistan Early
  3. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test, Day 4 Highlights: South Africa's Bowlers Put Them On Top At Stumps
  4. WI Vs SA, 1st Test: Keshav Maharaj Hopes Proteas' Patience 'Pays Dividends' Against West Indies
  5. Women's T20 World Cup: BCB Seeks Bangladesh Army’s Assurance For Hosting Tournament
Football News
  1. Ederson Commits To Manchester City Stay After Pep Guardiola Talks
  2. Rangers 2-1 Motherwell: Vaclav Cerny Scores Winner As Gers Up And Running At Hampden
  3. Erik Ten Hag Retains Faith In Jadon Sancho After Community Shield Penalty Miss
  4. Manchester City 1-1 Manchester United (7-6 Pens): Manuel Akanji's Spot-Kick Wins Community Shield
  5. 'We Love To Win Finals' - Ruben Dias Revels In Latest Manchester City Triumph At Wembley
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner Reaches Montreal Quarter-Finals With Alejandro Tabilo Win
  2. Canadian Open: Gauff Follows Up Olympic Frustration With Shnaider Shock In Toronto
  3. Cincinnati Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India
  4. Canadian Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas Slams Father's Coaching Style After Shock Defeat
  5. Cincinnati Open: Defending Champion Novak Djokovic Withdraws
Hockey News
  1. Paris Games: Neeraj Chopra Celebrates Silver Medal Win - In Pics
  2. PR Sreejesh Opens Up On Retirement, His Replacement And Coaching Role Post Paris Olympics
  3. India's Hockey Captain Harmanpreet Singh Credits Mental Conditioning For Consecutive Olympic Bronze
  4. Paris Olympics: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Lauds India's Bronze Winning Hockey Team
  5. Paris Games: IND Men's Hockey Team Return Home - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Himachal Pradesh Floods: 135 Roads Closed, Orange Alert For Rainfall In 5 Districts
  2. ‘Adani Mega Scam': Congress Seeks JPC Probe After Hindenburg Report On SEBI Chief
  3. Centre Suspends 3 CPWD Engineers Over Irregularities In Construction Of Delhi CM's Official Bungalow
  4. Uttar Pradesh: 4 Bodies Found In 24 Hrs In Gonda; Investigation Underway
  5. Maharashtra: MNS Workers Attack Uddhav Thackeray's Convoy With Coconuts, Cow Dung
Entertainment News
  1. 'Angry Young Men': Salman Khan Announces Release Date Of Docuseries On Writer Duo Salim-Javed
  2. Veteran Marathi Actor Vijay Kadam Passes Away At 67 After Battle With Cancer
  3. Arjun Rampal's X Account Hacked, Urges Fans To Not Respond To Messages
  4. 'Here’s To Lifelong Friendships': Farhan Akhtar Turns Nostalgic As He Celebrates 23 Years Of 'Dil Chahta Hai'
  5. 'Avatar 3' Is Titled 'Fire And Ash'; James Cameron's Film To Release In December 2025 On THIS Date
US News
  1. Meijer Recalls Chocolate Chip Cookies Due To Undeclared Milk Allergen | What Shoppers Need To Know
  2. Did Taylor Swift Secretly Endorse Kamala Harris? | Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Claim
  3. Unusual Jobs At The Olympics: These People Keep It Going
  4. Turn Your Instagram Notes Into Golden Notes By Using These ‘Special Words’
  5. New Yorkers Convert Puddle Into An Open Aquarium, But Some Are Not Happy With It
World News
  1. Brazil Voepass Plane Crash: Bodies Of All 62 Passengers Found, Families Gather In Sao Paulo
  2. Middle East: Nearly 100 Dead After Israel Strikes Gaza School; US Troops In Syria Injured After Drone Attack
  3. Meijer Recalls Chocolate Chip Cookies Due To Undeclared Milk Allergen | What Shoppers Need To Know
  4. Did Taylor Swift Secretly Endorse Kamala Harris? | Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Claim
  5. Brazilian Authorities Investigate What Caused Plane Crash In Sao Paulo Killing 62
Latest Stories
  1. India At Paris Olympics, Day 15: Full Schedule, Events, IST Timings - All You Need To Know
  2. Today's Horoscope For August 10, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  3. Weekly Horoscope For August 11th To August 17th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Weather Wrap: IMD Issues ‘Orange Alert’ For Several States, ‘Yellow Alert’ Issued In Delhi | Details
  5. Paris Olympics Day 14: Who Won Yesterday? Check Results For All Medal Events And Updated Tally
  6. Video Shows Brazil Plane's Fall From Sky Before Crash That Killed 61
  7. US To Lift Ban On Sales Of Offensive Weapons To Saudi Arabia: Report
  8. Paris Olympics Day 15 Highlights: Faith Kipyegon Wins Third Straight 1500m Gold; Vinesh Phogat's CAS Verdict Deferred Till August 13