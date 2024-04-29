Other Sports

NBA Playoffs: Bucks Star Damian Lillard To Miss Game 4 Against Pacers With Achilles Injury

Damian Lillard played nearly 45 minutes in Milwaukee Bucks' 121-118 overtime loss in Game 3 on Friday but was ineffective down the stretch after aggravating a lingering Achilles issue

Damian Lillard led the Bucks against the Clippers.
Already without two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks won’t have Damian Lillard in the lineup for Game 4 of the team’s first-round playoff series against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. (More Basketball News)

The loss was the second straight in the series for the third-seeded Bucks after defeating No. 6 seed Indiana in Game 1.

Antetokounmpo has not played since straining his left calf on April 9 and remains out Sunday, meaning Milwaukee will be without its two leading scorers as it tries to avoid a 3-1 deficit in the series.

Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points this season with Lillard adding 24.3 per game. But with Antetokounmpo sidelined, Lillard averaged 32.3 points in the first three contests against Indiana to pace Milwaukee.

Game 5 is scheduled for Tuesday.

