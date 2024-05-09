Other Sports

NBA: Knicks Salute 'Warrior' Brunson After Inspirational Injury Return In Pacers Win

The New York Knicks ran out 130-121 winners in Game 2 against Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden, to take a 2-0 lead in the NBA Eastern Conference semi-final series

Jalen Brunson in action during Game 1.
info_icon

Jalen Brunson was hailed "a warrior" by team-mate Donte DiVincenzo after his return from injury inspired the New York Knicks to a second-half turnaround against the Indiana Pacers. (More Basketball News)

The Knicks ran out 130-121 winners in Game 2 at Madison Square Garden to take a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference semi-final series.

Things did not look good for the hosts, who also lost OG Anunoby in the third quarter to a hamstring injury, as Brunson was forced to exit during the first quarter with a foot problem.

However, with the Knicks trailing 73-63 at half-time, the point guard received a raucous ovation from the home supporters as he returned to warm up in a bid to shake off his injury.

"He's a warrior," said DiVincenzo, who finished with 28 points. "There was no doubt in my mind he'd be back."

"He's a great leader, and the players all have respect for that when a guy tries to give whatever he has. It says a lot about him," coach Tom Thibodeau added.

"To me, the actions say a lot more than the words. It says that you care a lot about your team and your team-mates."

Brunson's return certainly inspired New York, who were already without Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson and Bojan Bogdanovic due to season-ending injuries.

Jalen Brunson #11 high fives Josh Hart #3 of the New York Knicks after Game Two of the Eastern Conference Second Round Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden on May 08, 2024 in New York City. - null
NBA Playoffs: Jalen Brunson Returns From Injury To Spark New York Knicks To 2-0 Lead

BY Stats Perform

He notched up 24 of his 29 points during the second half as the Knicks moved halfway towards reaching their first Eastern Conference final since 2000.

"It was really cool," Brunson said of his half-time reception. "But I just knew I had to get my mind in the right place to figure out how I was going to attack in the second half."

