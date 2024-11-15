NBA: Luka Doncic Takes Blame For Defensive Mishap In Dallas Mavericks' Loss To Utah Jazz

Luka Doncic says the defensive mishap that led to the Utah Jazz's winning dunk was a "misunderstanding" and shouldered the blame for the Dallas Mavericks' loss on Thursday. (More Sports News)
The Jazz recorded their first home win of the season with their 115-113 victory, but it looked like they might have thrown it away after blowing a third-quarter lead.
However, with just 6.4 seconds remaining, Doncic left John Collins wide open to give him an easy dunk that settled the game in Utah's favour.
The Slovenian had 37 points, seven rebounds and nine assists for Dallas in an otherwise impressive showing, especially without Kyrie Irving, who missed the game with a shoulder injury.
"It was a misunderstanding," Doncic said.
"I thought I was going to go hit, and [Quentin] Grimes thought he was going to go hit. And it was a lob, so we misunderstood the bench. That's on me."
Collins scored 28 points for the Jazz in their win, also getting nine rebounds, while Jordan Clarkson added 20 points to end a five-game losing streak at home.
They rallied back after letting a 12-point lead slip, something which particularly impressed head coach Will Hardy.
"Tonight isn't about the Xs & Os piece, it was about the mental and physical toughness that the team showed," Hardy said.
"It felt really, really good to battle through a tough moment and pull out a win here at home."
Collins echoed his coach's praise: "Man, I wanted this one so bad. We knew it was going to be a battle in the second half, it's all about staying mentally strong."