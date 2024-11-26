Other Sports

NBA: Ja Morant Posts 22 Points On Return, Grizzlies 'Different' With 'Big Three'

Morant had missed three weeks – and eight games – after sustaining injuries to his hip and pelvic muscle, but he wasted no time in getting back up to speed on Monday

Memphis Grizzlies
Ja Morant starred for the Memphis Grizzlies
Ja Morant scored 22 points on his return to fitness as the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Portland Trail Blazers, with the team reaping the rewards of his relationship with Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane. (More Sports News)

Morant had missed three weeks – and eight games – after sustaining injuries to his hip and pelvic muscle, but he wasted no time in getting back up to speed on Monday.

The 2019 number two draft pick scored 20 of his 22 points in the first half as Memphis eased to a 123-98 victory at FedExForum.

Morant is averaging 20.8 points, 9.3 assists and five rebounds in his nine games this season, with the Grizzlies now 11-7.

Memphis, who missed the playoffs for the first time since Morant's rookie season last year, went 5-3 throughout his eight-game absence.

"It felt good. It felt like I played good. Looked good," Morant said after the game.

"I'm just attacking my return process. The ramp-up... Making sure I'm in rhythm when I'm out there."

Two fine assists from Morant – an alley-oop to Jackson and a behind-the-back pass to Brandon Clarke – brought standing ovations from those present at FedExForum, leading Santi Aldama to praise his connection with his fellow stars.

"When we've got the big three, it's different," reserve forward Aldama said. "It's also easier to play that way. 

"We're talking about Ja. Just having him back, just the energy, the gravity, it's completely different. Hopefully we start building the chemistry with them."

