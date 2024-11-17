Other Sports

NBA: Mike Brown Believes De'Aaron Fox 'Did His Job' With Big Points Haul Against Utah Jazz

Fox is now just the third player ever in the NBA to score at least 109 points over two days, joining Kobe Bryant (2007) and Wilt Chamberlain (17 different times)

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Sacramento-Kings-Head-Coach-Comments
Sacramento Kings' De'Aaron Fox.
info_icon

Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown says De'Aaron Fox "did his job" as he led them to a 121-117 win over the Utah Jazz on Saturday. (More Sports News)

Fox had scored 60 points in an overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, but he once again dug deep and spurred his team on with 49 points at the Golden 1 Center.

He now has the most points over a two-game span in franchise history, surpassing DeMarcus Cousins' 104 from 2016.

Meanwhile, Fox is now just the third player ever in the NBA to score at least 109 points over two days, joining Kobe Bryant (2007) and Wilt Chamberlain (17 different times).

The Kings were missing DeMar DeRozan, Domantas Sabonis and Malik Monk, and Brown is proud of how Fox has stepped up in their absence.

"The back-to-back, the overtime game, him playing 75 minutes [on Friday] ... for him to come with us missing three of our top six guys, that's what says OK, he's De'Aaron Fox, and he did his job," Brown said.

Sacramento Kings vs Utah Jazz - | Photo: AP/Sara Nevis
NBA: De’Aaron Fox Leads Sacramento Kings To Win Over Utah Jazz

BY Photo Webdesk

"Nobody can stop him from getting to his spots when he wants to. He's feeling that. Not only is he feeling that, but he's showing that.

"When you have guys of his calibre - and I've been around the Stephs [Curry] and the KDs [Kevin Durant] and the Kobes and the LeBrons [James] and the Tim Duncans ... they get to their spots when they want to.

"The biggest difference between those guys and the other pretty good players is that they do it consistently. So no, I didn't have to say anything to Fox. He knew ... he had to carry us."

Fox went 16-of-30 from the field and made 14-of-19 from the free-throw line, while also adding nine assists and two steals.

The night prior, he went 22-of-35 from the field, making six 3-pointers and 10 free throws.

"I was a little tired coming in [on Saturday], but I feel like when the game started, I was fine," Fox said.

"I'm not going to say I'm not tired ... but I can't say this back-to-back has made me more tired than any other back-to-back."

The Kings extended their record to 8-6 as they bounced back from that defeat, while Utah are bottom of the Western Conference having suffered a ninth loss of the season. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI Live Score: Kusal Mendis Guiding Hosts To Victory In Close Finish At Pallekele
  2. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Rana, Krishna In Tight Race For One Seamer Spot For Perth Test
  3. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Rohit Sharma To Miss First Test In Perth; Jasprit Bumrah To Lead - Report
  4. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Procedure, Marquee Players, Retention List, Rules – All You Need To Know
  5. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Here's How Steve Smith Plans To Tackle Old Foe Ravichandran Ashwin
Football News
  1. Bolivia Vs Paraguay, CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Matchday 12
  2. Bosnia And Herzegovina Vs Netherlands, Nations League: De Jong Insists Confidence Will Improve Following Return
  3. Brazil Vs Uruguay, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Matchday 12 On TV And Online
  4. Colombia Vs Ecuador, CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Matchday 12
  5. Croatia Vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
Tennis News
  1. Netherlands Vs Spain Live Streaming, Davis Cup 2024 Finals: When, Where To Watch 1st Quarter-Final On TV And Online
  2. Davis Cup Finals 2024: Winning On Rafael Nadal's Farewell A 'Huge Motivation', Says Carlos Alcaraz
  3. Billie Jean King Cup: Iga Swiatek Leads Poland Into Semi-Finals After 'Exhausting Day'
  4. Jannik Sinner Vs Taylor Fritz, Final Live Streaming, ATP Finals 2024: When, Where To Watch
  5. Rafael Nadal At Davis Cup Finals: Will The Tennis Great Play His Farewell Singles Matches?
Hockey News
  1. IND Vs JPN, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Highlights: Deepika, Navneet Power India To 3-0 Victory Over Japan
  2. IND Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Deepika, Navneet Lead India To 3-0 Win Over Japan
  3. China 2-0 South Korea Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Tan Jinzhuang's Brace Powers CHN To Victory
  4. CHN 2-0 KOR, Women's ACT 2024: South Korea Face Shocking Elimination As China Thrash Them In Rajgir
  5. Malaysia 2-0 Thailand Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: MAS Seal Second Win As Azhar, Aqilrullah Strike

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Pollution: Online Classes For All Students Except 10th And 12th Grades
  2. Kailash Gahlot's Resigns As Transport Minister, Quits Party; 'ED Probe Pressure', Says AAP
  3. NPP Withdraws Support From BJP-led State Govt, Amit Shah Reviews Situation In Manipur | Latest
  4. Shashi Tharoor Flags Stagnant Follower Count On X For 4 Years
  5. Day In Pics: November 17, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Denmark's Victoria Kjaer Theilvig Wins Title Of 73rd Miss Universe
  2. Tamil Filmmaker Suresh Sangaiah Dies Of Liver Failure
  3. Deadpool & Wolverine On Disney+ Hotstar To Freedom at Midnight On SonyLiv – Top 5 OTT Picks For This Weekend
  4. Manoj Bajpayee Starrer The Fable Becomes The First Indian Film To Win Best Film At the 38th Leeds International Film Festival UK
  5. Coldplay Announces 4th Show In India: Check Out Date, Venue, Ticket Details
US News
  1. US Cabinet: Trump Picks Energy Secy; Elon Musk Asks Public To Suggest Treasury Secy | Latest
  2. Ramaswamy And Musk Vow To Take “Chainsaw To Bureaucracy’| Trump Cabinet Picks So Far
  3. Two Controversial Picks Set Alarm Bells Ringing in Washington
  4. Republicans Sweep US Senate, House With Majority Giving Trump And The GOP More Control In Congress
  5. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
World News
  1. Bangladesh To Seek Extradition Of Ex-Premier Sheikh Hasina From India
  2. Xi Jinping Lays Out 4 'Red Lines' To Assure Smooth Transition To Trump 2.0 | Biden-Xi Meeting
  3. PM Modi's Historic Nigeria Visit, Unrest In Manipur And Other Stories | November 17 News Wrap
  4. Pakistan's VPN Debate: Shehbaz Sharif’s Community Note On X And The ‘Un-Islamic’ Controversy
  5. Philippines: Typhoon Man-yi Hits Eastern Province; Wrecks Houses Prompting Mass Evacuations
Latest Stories
  1. Numerology And Relationships: Discovering Compatibility Through Numbers
  2. Decoding Your Birth Date: The Hidden Numerological Insights Behind Your Birthday
  3. MAS Vs JPN, Hockey Women's ACT Highlights: Japan Defeat Malaysia 2-1 To Secure First Win After Series Of Draws
  4. Horoscope For November 16, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  5. Delhi Enters Day 4 Of 'Severe' AQI; Govt Announces Staggered Timings For Employees
  6. Weekly Horoscope For November 17th To November 23rd: Learn About The Astrological Predictions For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. Jake Paul Vs Mike Tyson Highlights: 'El Gallo' Beats Legend By Unanimous Decision In One-Sided Bout; Netflix Stream Unwieldy
  8. Ranji Trophy Highlights, Day 4 Round 5: Bengal Beat MP By 11 Runs; Karnataka, Vidarbha, Kerala All Settle For Draws