NBA: De’Aaron Fox Leads Sacramento Kings To Win Over Utah Jazz

After scoring 60 points in a losing effort the previous day, De’Aaron Fox scored 49 points to lead the Sacramento Kings to a 121-117 win over the Utah Jazz in the NBA on Sunday (November 17, 2024). Fox went 16 of 30 from the field and made 14 of 19 from the free-throw line, and he also added nine assists and two steals. Fox’s 109 points are the most over a two-game span in franchise history, passing DeMarcus Cousins. Kevin Huerter had 18 points, and Trey Lyles added 17 points for the Kings. Lauri Markkanen had 25 points, Collin Sexton added 18 points and Keyonte George scored 19 points for the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson had 17 off the bench.

Utah Jazz vs Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Kings vs Utah Jazz | Photo: AP/Sara Nevis

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) and Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) hug after an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif. The Kings won 121-117.

1/9
Sacramento Kings vs Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz vs Sacramento Kings | Photo: AP/Sara Nevis
Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski (22) draws the foul on Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif.

2/9
NBA: Utah Jazz vs Sacramento Kings
NBA: Sacramento Kings vs Utah Jazz | Photo: AP/Sara Nevis
Utah Jazz forward John Collins (20) and Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) battle for a rebound during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif.

3/9
NBA: Sacramento Kings vs Utah Jazz
NBA: Utah Jazz vs Sacramento Kings | Photo: AP/Sara Nevis
Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles reacts to a foul called on the Kings during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz in Sacramento, Calif.

4/9
NBA Basketball: Utah Jazz vs Sacramento Kings
NBA Basketball: Sacramento Kings vs Utah Jazz | Photo: AP/Sara Nevis
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) drives to the basket past Sacramento Kings guard Kevin Huerter (9) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif.

5/9
NBA Basketball: Sacramento Kings vs Utah Jazz
NBA Basketball: Utah Jazz vs Sacramento Kings | Photo: AP/Sara Nevis
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) drives to the basket past Sacramento Kings guard Kevin Huerter (9) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif.

6/9
Utah Jazz vs Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Kings vs Utah Jazz | Photo: AP/Sara Nevis
Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) drives to the basket past Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif.

7/9
Sacramento Kings vs Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz vs Sacramento Kings | Photo: AP/Sara Nevis
Sacramento Kings center Alex Len (25) makes a layup around Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif.

8/9
NBA Basketball: Utah Jazz vs Sacramento Kings
NBA Basketball: Sacramento Kings vs Utah Jazz | Photo: AP/Sara Nevis
Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) makes a jump shot over Utah Jazz forward John Collins (20) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif.

9/9
NBA Basketball: Sacramento Kings vs Utah Jazz
NBA Basketball: Utah Jazz vs Sacramento Kings | Photo: AP/Sara Nevis
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton looks at the basket before an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, Calif.

