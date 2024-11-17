Sports

NBA: De’Aaron Fox Leads Sacramento Kings To Win Over Utah Jazz

After scoring 60 points in a losing effort the previous day, De’Aaron Fox scored 49 points to lead the Sacramento Kings to a 121-117 win over the Utah Jazz in the NBA on Sunday (November 17, 2024). Fox went 16 of 30 from the field and made 14 of 19 from the free-throw line, and he also added nine assists and two steals. Fox’s 109 points are the most over a two-game span in franchise history, passing DeMarcus Cousins. Kevin Huerter had 18 points, and Trey Lyles added 17 points for the Kings. Lauri Markkanen had 25 points, Collin Sexton added 18 points and Keyonte George scored 19 points for the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson had 17 off the bench.