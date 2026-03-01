Stephen Curry Confirms Extended Layoff Amid Ongoing Knee Injury Concern

Stephen Curry confirms extended absence due to knee injury, with the Golden State Warriors star set to miss more games as recovery continues without a confirmed return timeline

Stephen Curry Confirms Extended Layoff Amid Ongoing Knee Injury Concern
  • Stephen Curry said he will be out “a little longer” due to his knee injury

  • The Warriors star has already missed several recent games

  • Golden State continue to manage his recovery cautiously before return

Stephen Curry admitted he will be out for a "little longer" with the knee injury that has kept him sidelined for the Golden State Warriors' recent games.

Curry missed his 10th consecutive game as the Warriors were beaten 129-101 by the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday.

Luka Doncic had 26 points, eight assists and six rebounds, while LeBron James added 22 against the short-handed Warriors, who are also without Jimmy Butler and the newly acquired Kristaps Porzingis.

Golden State had initially been optimistic that Curry would be able to return from patellofemoral pain syndrome, also known as runner's knee, after the All-Star break, but he had a setback during the hiatus.

"This is a weird one," Curry said. "It's kind of unpredictable how it'll heal.

"It's going to be a little longer. Right now, with this one, it's about each day. Can you stack good days? I've done that.

"Hopefully, they can unleash me on the court soon and, hopefully, get back sooner rather than later."

While the Warriors dropped to 31-29 for the season, the Lakers snapped a three-game losing streak, leaving them sixth in the Western Conference.

With six weeks left of the regular season, JJ Redick is keen to keep improving, and he has no doubts his team will be able to do just that.

"I'm confident we are going to find that level that we want to get to," Redick said.

"It's taken longer than I thought, but I'm confident we're going to get there."

