NBA 2024-25 Season Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Top Players, Schedule - All You Need To Know

Just two months after Team USA gold-winning achievement in the men's and women's basketball tournaments at the Paris Olympics, fans gear up for the 79th season of the NBA featuring some of the top stars in the world of basketball. (More Sports News)
The season kicks-off on October 22, Tuesday with Los Angeles hosting Minnesota Timberwolves in the season opener. Los Angeles finished 47-35 overall, 27-25 in Western Conference action and 28-14 at home during the 2023-24 season. The Lakers averaged 7.4 steals, 5.5 blocks and 13.4 turnovers per game last season.
Minnesota finished 56-26 overall and 37-15 in Western Conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Timberwolves averaged 113.0 points per game last season, 17.8 on free throws and 37.8 from 3-point range.
In the other opening fixture, the Boston Celtics will take on the New York Knicks.
2024-25 NBA Season Key Dates
2024
22 October: Start of the 2024-25 NBA regular season
2 November: NBA Mexico City Game 2024 (Miami Heat vs. Washington Wizards)
12 November: Emirates NBA Cup begins
17 December: Emirates NBA Cup Championship (Las Vegas, NV)
2025
14-16 February: NBA All-Star 2025 (San Francisco, CA)
15-18 April: SoFi Play-In Tournament
19 April: NBA Playoffs 2025 begin
5 June: NBA Finals 2025 begin
NBA Stars To Watch Out This Season
Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs
Spurs' Victor Wembanyama won many accolades over the last 12 months: the NBA rookie of the year trophy, a spot on the All-Rookie team, a first-team All-Defense selection, three rookie of the month awards and most recently an Olympic silver medal.
He was the unanimous rookie of the year and the runner-up in the defensive player of the year balloting after averaging 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, a league-best 3.6 blocks and 1.2 steals per game last season.
LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James will feature alongside his son Bronny as the duo look to bring back the glory days for LA Lakers this time around. James was part of the squad that won the gold medal at the Paris Games with Team USA following from a 2023/24 season wherein he accumulated 25.7 points, 8.3 assists and 7.3 rebounds for the Lakers.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Antetokounmpo made his debut at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 wherein he averaged 25.8 points on 67.8 percent shooting as Greece ended up eight. Called as the 'Greek Freak', Antetokounmpo is one of the most physically astute players in the NBA.
NBA Live Streaming
Indian audiences can watch every game of the NBA through the NBA League Pass app, available on mobile and desktop.
(With AP inputs)