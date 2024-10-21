Other Sports

NBA 2024-25 Season Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Top Players, Schedule - All You Need To Know

Ahead of the NBA 2024-25 season, here are the live streaming, key dates, players details

NBA-Basketball
NBA 2024/25 Season gets underway from Oct 22. Photo: File
info_icon

Just two months after Team USA gold-winning achievement in the men's and women's basketball tournaments at the Paris Olympics, fans gear up for the 79th season of the NBA featuring some of the top stars in the world of basketball. (More Sports News)

The season kicks-off on October 22, Tuesday with Los Angeles hosting Minnesota Timberwolves in the season opener. Los Angeles finished 47-35 overall, 27-25 in Western Conference action and 28-14 at home during the 2023-24 season. The Lakers averaged 7.4 steals, 5.5 blocks and 13.4 turnovers per game last season.

Minnesota finished 56-26 overall and 37-15 in Western Conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Timberwolves averaged 113.0 points per game last season, 17.8 on free throws and 37.8 from 3-point range.

In the other opening fixture, the Boston Celtics will take on the New York Knicks.

2024-25 NBA Season Key Dates

2024

22 October: Start of the 2024-25 NBA regular season

2 November: NBA Mexico City Game 2024 (Miami Heat vs. Washington Wizards)

12 November: Emirates NBA Cup begins

17 December: Emirates NBA Cup Championship (Las Vegas, NV)

2025

14-16 February: NBA All-Star 2025 (San Francisco, CA)

15-18 April: SoFi Play-In Tournament

19 April: NBA Playoffs 2025 begin

5 June: NBA Finals 2025 begin

NBA Stars To Watch Out This Season

Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

Spurs' Victor Wembanyama won many accolades over the last 12 months: the NBA rookie of the year trophy, a spot on the All-Rookie team, a first-team All-Defense selection, three rookie of the month awards and most recently an Olympic silver medal.

He was the unanimous rookie of the year and the runner-up in the defensive player of the year balloting after averaging 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, a league-best 3.6 blocks and 1.2 steals per game last season.

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James will feature alongside his son Bronny as the duo look to bring back the glory days for LA Lakers this time around. James was part of the squad that won the gold medal at the Paris Games with Team USA following from a 2023/24 season wherein he accumulated 25.7 points, 8.3 assists and 7.3 rebounds for the Lakers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Antetokounmpo made his debut at the Paris Olympic Games 2024 wherein he averaged 25.8 points on 67.8 percent shooting as Greece ended up eight. Called as the 'Greek Freak', Antetokounmpo is one of the most physically astute players in the NBA.

NBA Live Streaming

Indian audiences can watch every game of the NBA through the NBA League Pass app, available on mobile and desktop.

(With AP inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India A Vs UAE LIVE Score, Emerging Asia Cup 2024: Abhishek Sharma Slams 20-ball Half-century | IND-A 87/2 (8)
  2. Bangladesh Vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1: Taijul Islam Leads Tigers Comeback - Data Debrief
  3. India A Vs UAE, Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 Toss Update: IND-A Asked To Bowl First - Check Playing 11s
  4. PAK-A Vs OMN Highlights, Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Pakistan Shaheen Beat Oman By 74 Runs
  5. IND Vs NZ: Mohammed Siraj Faces Pressure Test After Claiming Just 19 Wickets In 13 Matches At Home
Football News
  1. Jamshedpur FC Vs Hyderabad FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Goddard Pulls One Back For Visitors | JFC 2-1 HFC
  2. AC Milan Vs Club Brugge, Champions League: Rossoneri Show 'Signs Of Growth' - Fonseca
  3. PSG Vs PSV, UEFA Champions League: Luis Enrique Not Ignoring Eindhoven Test
  4. UEFA Champions League 2024-25, Matchday 3 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch All 18 Matches
  5. Virgil Van Dijk Transfer Update: Liverpool Captain Confirms Contract Talks Opened
Tennis News
  1. ATP Swiss Indoors Basel 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  2. Vienna Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  3. Pan Pacific Open 2024: Live Streaming, Top Players, Schedule, Prize Money - All You Need To Know About The WTA Event
  4. Jannik Sinner Stages Comeback To Defeat Carlos Alcaraz, Claims Inaugural Six Kings Slam Title
  5. 6 Kings Slam: Rafael Nadal Thanks Novak Djokovic For Pushing Him After Final Meeting
Hockey News
  1. Commonwealth Games 2026: Hockey Set To Be Axed From Glasgow Event As CGF, FIH Remain Mum
  2. India Vs Germany Bilateral Hockey Series, Match 1 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Clash
  3. India Vs Germany: Varun Kumar Returns To Indian Squad; Hardik Singh Misses Out - Check Who's In
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Stun Great Britain With 6-4 Victory
  5. Malaysia Vs Japan Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bahraich Violence: 104 Arrests So Far; HC Grants 15 Days To Residents With Demolition Notice To Reply To PWD
  2. J&K: Protests Break Out Against Pakistan Following Terror Attack In Ganderbal
  3. Day In Pics: October 21, 2024
  4. Congress' Priyanka Gandhi To File Nomination For Wayanad Bypoll On Oct 23; Kharge, Rahul To Be Present
  5. Cyclone Dana To Make Landfall In Odisha, West Bengal; IMD Predicts Severe Weather This Week
Entertainment News
  1. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
  2. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  3. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  4. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  5. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
US News
  1. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  2. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
  3. US Elections: Trump-Harris Intensify Attacks On Each Other As Presidential Race Nears | Highlights
  4. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  5. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
World News
  1. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  2. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
  3. Indigenous Senator Heckles King Charles At Australian Parliament House
  4. Pakistan Passes Controversial Judicial Reform Bill | All About The 26th Constitutional Amendment
  5. Muizzu Takes 'Necessary Steps' To Introduce UPI In Maldives To Boost Economy
Latest Stories
  1. Vienna Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  2. Pakistan Passes Controversial Judicial Reform Bill | All About The 26th Constitutional Amendment
  3. India & China Agree To Restart Border Patrolling Along LAC In Eastern Ladakh
  4. PAK-A Vs OMN Highlights, Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Pakistan Shaheen Beat Oman By 74 Runs
  5. Indigenous Senator Heckles King Charles At Australian Parliament House
  6. PKL 11: Arjun Deshwal Headlines Jaipur Pink Panthers' Thrilling Win Over Bengal Warriorz
  7. PKL 11: All-Round Gujarat Giants Pip Bengaluru Bulls 36-32 In Hyderabad
  8. Bangladesh Vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 1 Highlights: Bowlers Lead BAN Fightback After SA Bundle Hosts For Just 106