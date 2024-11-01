Other Sports

Memphis Grizzlies 122-99 Milwaukee Bucks, NBA: Ja Morant Records 12th Career Triple-Double, Playing 'Free'

Morant recorded his 12th career triple-double as he finished with 26 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds in the Memphis Grizzlies' 122-99 victory over the Bucks

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Memphis Grizzlies vs Milwaukee Bucks, NBA Ja Morant
Ja Morant was excellent against the Bucks
info_icon

Ja Morant said he is playing with freedom after his superb performance against the Milwaukee Bucks. (More Sports News)

Morant recorded his 12th career triple-double as he finished with 26 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds in the Memphis Grizzlies' 122-99 victory over the Bucks.

The point guard even threw an alley-oop while he was sat on the court at one point in Thursday's game.

The Grizzlies moved to 3-3 for the season, while Morant is averaging 20.4 points per game.

"I play free," said Morant. "With me, you are going to deal with turnovers. I'm always trying to make the right play.

"I'm planning on taking control of the game every time. If the opposing team's point guard does, my teammates will tell you that I'll be frustrated.

"It's another game for me, the win was most important.

Victor Wembanyama strung a 5x5 line together for the Spurs - null
NBA: Victor Wembanyama Unfulfilled Despite 5x5 Performance In San Antonio Spurs' Victory Over Utah Jazz

BY Stats Perform

"That was my goal, talking with some of the teammates, and I said the goal was to get a win, and I'm going to get us one."

Speaking about Morant's ludicrous alley-oop pass, teammate Scotty Pippen Jr. said: "I thought that was crazy. I don't even know why he tried that."

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins added: "He's been building up for this, and this has been kind of part of our plan that's been rolling out."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL Mega Auction: Expect Big, Fat Bidding Wars For Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer
  2. ICC Champions Trophy: Quick Visas To Indian Fans If They Travel To Pakistan, PCB Assures
  3. Nepal Premier League Live Streaming: Teams, Schedule, Format, Squads, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  4. Hong Kong Sixes 2024, Day 2 Preview: Schedule, Fixtures, Live Streaming — All You Need To Know
  5. Jofra Archer Targets Test Return As Body Is 'In Good Shape' On England's Tour Of West Indies
Football News
  1. Columbus Crew v New York Red Bulls, MLS Play-offs: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
  2. Rene Meulensteen Raises Concerns Over Ruben Amorim's Manchester United Appointment
  3. Man United Vs Chelsea, EPL Preview: What To Expect, Players To Watch - All You Need To Know
  4. Meet Ruben Amorim: Manchester United's New Head Coach
  5. East Bengal FC Vs Nejmeh SC Highlights, AFC Challenge League: EBFC Into Quarter-finals With 3-2 Win
Tennis News
  1. Paris Masters 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Quarter-Final Stage On TV And Online
  2. Ugo Humbert Vs Carlos Alcaraz: World No. 2 Falls To 15th Seed In Paris Masters Upset
  3. Humbert Vs Alcaraz: World No. 2 Admits He Was 'Not Up To Level' After Loss To Lower-Ranked Opponent
  4. ATP Paris Masters 2024 Round Of 16 Live Streaming: Fixtures, When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  5. Tennis Event Canceled In Mexico After Underage Players, Coach Fall Victim To 'Virtual' Kidnapping
Hockey News
  1. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  3. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  4. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Militants Shoot At 2 Non-locals In Jammu Kashmir's Budgam
  2. Row Erupts Over Uddhav-led Shiv Sena Leader’s Sexist Jibe At Shaina NC
  3. Deep Dive | Episode 21 | 40 Years of Anti-Sikh Riots
  4. Day In Pics: November 01, 2024
  5. Delhi’s AQI Remains ‘Poor’ After Diwali Bash
Entertainment News
  1. Don: 1978-Forever
  2. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  3. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  4. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  5. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
US News
  1. How Immigrants Who Just Became US Citizens Plan To Vote In 2024 Election
  2. How Abortion Rights Is Shaping The US Political Landscape
  3. US Elections 2024: Will Foreign Conflicts Define America's Future?
  4. Is Bezos' Veto Of WaPo's Harris Endorsement 'Anticipatory Obedience'?
  5. US Elections: Indian-Americans Extend Support For Democratic Candidate Kamala Harris
World News
  1. Middle East: Israel’s Overnight Airstrikes On Lebanon Escalate Tensions In Region | Details
  2. 5 School Children Among 7 Killed In Blast In Southwest Pakistan
  3. This Word Is Named As 'Word Of The Year' By Collins Dictionary
  4. Donald Trump Condemns Attack On Hindus In Bangladesh As He Wishes Diwali; Mentions 'Good Friend' Modi
  5. How Immigrants Who Just Became US Citizens Plan To Vote In 2024 Election
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, November 1, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And All You Need To Know
  3. Annakut 2024: Bhog, Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And Significance
  4. Aries November 2024 Horoscope: Explore Your Monthly Astrological Forecast
  5. Taurus November 2024 Horoscope: Find Out Your Monthly Horoscope
  6. Gemini November 2024 Horoscope: Check Out Your Monthly Astrological Prediction
  7. Bhai Dooj 2024: Exploring Rituals and Traditions Across India
  8. Bhai Dooj 2024: Date, History And Significance Of The Festival