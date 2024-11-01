Memphis Grizzlies 122-99 Milwaukee Bucks, NBA: Ja Morant Records 12th Career Triple-Double, Playing 'Free'

Ja Morant said he is playing with freedom after his superb performance against the Milwaukee Bucks. (More Sports News)
Morant recorded his 12th career triple-double as he finished with 26 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds in the Memphis Grizzlies' 122-99 victory over the Bucks.
The point guard even threw an alley-oop while he was sat on the court at one point in Thursday's game.
The Grizzlies moved to 3-3 for the season, while Morant is averaging 20.4 points per game.
"I play free," said Morant. "With me, you are going to deal with turnovers. I'm always trying to make the right play.
"I'm planning on taking control of the game every time. If the opposing team's point guard does, my teammates will tell you that I'll be frustrated.
"It's another game for me, the win was most important.
"That was my goal, talking with some of the teammates, and I said the goal was to get a win, and I'm going to get us one."
Speaking about Morant's ludicrous alley-oop pass, teammate Scotty Pippen Jr. said: "I thought that was crazy. I don't even know why he tried that."
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins added: "He's been building up for this, and this has been kind of part of our plan that's been rolling out."