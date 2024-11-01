NBA: Victor Wembanyama Unfulfilled Despite 5x5 Performance In San Antonio Spurs' Victory Over Utah Jazz

Victor Wembanyama was not satisfied after his 5x5 line helped the San Antonio Spurs to victory over the Utah Jazz. (More Sports News)
Wembanyama posted 25 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, five steals and five blocks in Thursday's 106-88 win.
In the process, he became just the third player with multiple 5x5 games in the NBA, after Hakeem Olajuwon (six) and Andrei Kirilenko (three).
But Wembanyama said it just shows what he can do when he is at his best.
He said: "It tells me that I need to get my standards up.
"It tells me that I'm able to help my team in all of those areas and that this should be a consistent thing.
"As I've said before, I thought this was a game that we must have. So I was glad that I was able to help my team in every area."
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said: "We want him to be able to do everything.
"We want him to be able to isolate and shoot the ball. We want him to do the whole deal.
"We just can't do it all at once. It depends on the situation and what is going on."