NBA: Orlando Magic's Paolo Banchero Out Indefinitely With Torn Right Oblique Muscle

The Orlando Magic will be without Paolo Banchero for a while after the star forward was diagnosed with a torn right oblique muscle, the team announced Thursday. (More Sports News)
The 2023-24 All-Star will be out indefinitely and is expected to be re-evaluated in four to six weeks.
Banchero appeared to suffer the injury in Wednesday night’s loss to the Chicago Bulls, just two days after posting 50 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists against the Indiana Pacers.
Losing Banchero is a significant blow to an Orlando team looking to improve on last season’s play-off appearance and climb into the contenders’ tier in the Eastern Conference.
Banchero is averaging 29 points, 8.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists through five games this season.
Replacing the former No. 1 overall pick’s offensive creation will be very difficult, but the Magic have capable forwards in Moritz Wagner and Jonathan Isaac, who can absorb Banchero’s minutes and play well defensively.
Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs have both shown improved offensive efficiency early this season and could carry a larger share of the scoring load until Banchero can return.
The Magic (3-2) visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (5-0) on Friday.