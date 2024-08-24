Other Sports

Mexico City Marathon 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Prize Money, Categories - All Details

The Mexico City Marathon 2024 is open to athletes aged 18 and older and also includes categories for veterans aged 65 and above, individuals with motor disabilities, and those with visual impairments. Here's all you need to know

Mumbai-Marathon-Representative-File-Image
Representative Image: Mexico City Marathon 2024 Photo: File
info_icon

The Mexico City Marathon 2024 is set to unfold on August 25, Sunday starting at the Olympic Stadium in Ciudad Universitaria and concluding at Zocalo. (More Sports News)

30,000 runners from across Latin America and around the globe, both elite and amateur, will compete in the 42.195 km road running event. The course of the race will showcase the scenic beauty of historic landmarks such as Chapultepec Park and the sites of Mexican ceremonies.

The Mexico City Marathon, one of the oldest and most prestigious running events, is organized by the Mexico City Government with support from the Mexico City Sports Institute, FMAA, WA, and AIMS.

The marathon running is open to athletes aged 18 and older, and also includes categories for veterans aged 65 and above, individuals with motor disabilities, and those with visual impairments.

Mexico City Marathon 2024 Categories

  • FREE 18 - 34 years

  • MASTER 35 - 39 years

  • VETERANS 40 - 44 years

  • VETERANS II 45 - 49 years

  • VETERANS III 50 - 54 years

  • VETERANS IV 55 - 59 years

  • VETERANS V 60 - 64 years

  • VETERANS VI 65 - More

  • People with motor disabilities (wheelchairs)

  • *People with visual disabilities (total blindness, partial blindness and visually impaired) (T11, T12 and T13)

  • The Elite category athletes will be allowed to participate by invitation only with a maximum quota of 100 athletes per branch.

Prize Money of the Mexico City Marathon 2024

  • 1st 30,000 USD + Garmin watch

  • 2nd 15,000 USD + Garmin watch

  • 3rd 10,000 USD + Garmin watch

  • 4th 6,562.93 USD

  • 5th 4,949.09 USD

  • 6th 3,281.46 USD

  • 7th 2,000.00 USD

  • 8th 1,344.86 USD

Where to watch the Mexico City Marathon 2024?

The Mexico City Marathon 2024 will be available to live stream on the official YouTube channel here.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. PAK Vs BAN 1st Test Day 4: Mushfiqur Rahim Stars As Bangladesh Take Control Against Pakistan
  2. Mohammad Rizwan 'Kabootar Ki Tarah...': Umpire Anil Chaudhary On PAK Keeper's Appeal Style
  3. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 Highlights: Rahim's 191 Gives BAN Lead; PAK Trail By 94 At Stumps
  4. WI Vs SA: Nicholas Pooran Goes Past Suryakumar Yadav In Most Sixes List In T20Is - Check Full List
  5. Shikhar Dhawan Retires: 'Thank You Gabbar' Tributes Fill Up Social Media
Football News
  1. Bundesliga: Honesty The Best Policy For Vincent Kompany At Bayern Munich
  2. Brighton 2-1 Man United: We Must Be More Clinical In Both Boxes, Says Disappointed Erik Ten Hag
  3. Brighton 2-1 Man United: Fabian Hurzeler Hails 'Special' Joao Pedro After Late Winner
  4. Atletico Madrid Vs Girona, La Liga: Diego Simeone Keen To Use Home Advantage
  5. QPR 1-1 Plymouth, EFL Championship: Rooney's Nine-man Side Earn A Point Away
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Preview, Players To Watch, Stats - All You Need To Know
  2. US Open 2024: Schedule, Prize Money, When And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  3. US Open 2024: Emma Raducanu Trains With 7-Year-Old Fan, Poised & Ready To Reclaim Her 2021 Crown
  4. US Open: Coco Gauff And Billi Jean King Amid Kids Ahead Of Start Of Tournament - In Pics
  5. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Fired Two Members Of His Staff Over His Positive Steroid Tests In March
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Amit Shah Sets Key Target For India, Says Nation Will Be Free From Maoism By March 2026
  2. Maharashtra MVA Protest: Minors Had Ruptured Hymens, Says Report; Oppn Holds Demonstrations Across State
  3. Centre Approves Unified Pension Scheme Providing Family & Assured Minimum Pension
  4. Delhi Man Kills Wife, Teen Daughter With Iron Pan After Likely Spat Over 'POCSO Case' | What Happened
  5. J&K: Militant Killed In Exchange Of Fire In Sopore, Forces Recover War-Like Stores; Search Ops On
Entertainment News
  1. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  2. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  3. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  4. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  5. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
US News
  1. ‘Ohio’ Is The Latest Gen Z Slang, Here’s What It Means
  2. Starbucks And Stanley Cup Collab For Fall Merch Drop | Here’s What It Includes
  3. Subway Offers $6.99 Footlongs In Limited-Time Deal
  4. Brooklynite Ella Emhoff Shines At DNC In Gown Made By A TikTokker
  5. Watch: Bright Meteor Streaks Across Sky, Reports Surge From Kentucky, Indiana, And Beyond After Blue-Green Fireball Appears
World News
  1. ‘Ohio’ Is The Latest Gen Z Slang, Here’s What It Means
  2. Taliban Bans Women From Showing Their Faces, Singing Or Reading In Public
  3. Shipwreck, Manslaughter Probe Into Sicily's Superyacht Sinking
  4. As Botswana Finds World’s Second Largest Diamond, A Look At Koh-i-Noor’s Story
  5. Starbucks And Stanley Cup Collab For Fall Merch Drop | Here’s What It Includes
Latest Stories
  1. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Janmashtami 2024: Date, History, Significance And Impact On All Zodiac Signs
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 24, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. Shikhar Dhawan Announces Retirement From International And Domestic Cricket
  5. Kolkata: Biker Harasses Bengali Actor, Attacks Car; Detained By Police | Video
  6. Uttar Pradesh: SP-Congress Begin Deliberations Over By-poll Seat Sharing
  7. Mission A La Kyiv: Zelenskyy Says 'India Can Put Putin In His Place' After PM Modi's Maiden Visit | Highlights
  8. Maharashtra MVA Protest: Minors Had Ruptured Hymens, Says Report; Oppn Holds Demonstrations Across State