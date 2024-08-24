Mexico City Marathon 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Prize Money, Categories - All Details

The Mexico City Marathon 2024 is set to unfold on August 25, Sunday starting at the Olympic Stadium in Ciudad Universitaria and concluding at Zocalo. (More Sports News)
30,000 runners from across Latin America and around the globe, both elite and amateur, will compete in the 42.195 km road running event. The course of the race will showcase the scenic beauty of historic landmarks such as Chapultepec Park and the sites of Mexican ceremonies.
The Mexico City Marathon, one of the oldest and most prestigious running events, is organized by the Mexico City Government with support from the Mexico City Sports Institute, FMAA, WA, and AIMS.
The marathon running is open to athletes aged 18 and older, and also includes categories for veterans aged 65 and above, individuals with motor disabilities, and those with visual impairments.
Mexico City Marathon 2024 Categories
FREE 18 - 34 years
MASTER 35 - 39 years
VETERANS 40 - 44 years
VETERANS II 45 - 49 years
VETERANS III 50 - 54 years
VETERANS IV 55 - 59 years
VETERANS V 60 - 64 years
VETERANS VI 65 - More
People with motor disabilities (wheelchairs)
*People with visual disabilities (total blindness, partial blindness and visually impaired) (T11, T12 and T13)
The Elite category athletes will be allowed to participate by invitation only with a maximum quota of 100 athletes per branch.
Prize Money of the Mexico City Marathon 2024
1st 30,000 USD + Garmin watch
2nd 15,000 USD + Garmin watch
3rd 10,000 USD + Garmin watch
4th 6,562.93 USD
5th 4,949.09 USD
6th 3,281.46 USD
7th 2,000.00 USD
8th 1,344.86 USD
Where to watch the Mexico City Marathon 2024?
The Mexico City Marathon 2024 will be available to live stream on the official YouTube channel here.