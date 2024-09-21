Other Sports

Meet Kalikesh Singh: New President Of National Rifle Association Of India

Kalikesh Singh, a former MP from Odisha, was taking care of the day-to-day functioning of the NRAI after the position fell vacant last year following the resignation of Raninder Singh as per the government's National Sports Code (NSC)

kalikesh-singh-national-rifle-association-of-india
President of National Rifle Association of India kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo. Photo: X | NRAI
info_icon

Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo was elected president of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) after he beat his rival VK Dhall 36-21 in the polls held at the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi on Saturday. (More Sports News)

Kalikesh, a former MP from Odisha, was taking care of the day-to-day functioning of the NRAI after the position fell vacant last year following the resignation of Raninder Singh as per the government's National Sports Code (NSC).

Last year, the Sports Ministry had issued a directive that heads of national sports federations (NSFs) cannot hold office for more than 12 years as per the NSC.

The ministry had pointed out in March 2023 that Raninder had completed 12 years as president — from Dec 29, 2010 to Dec 29, 2022 — and as per the code, he cannot continue any further.

After Raninder stepped down in April last year, the NRAI has been headed by its senior vice-president Kalikesh.

Indian medal winners in shooting at Paris Olympics 2024 felicitated by NRAI. - Photo: X | Khel Now
NRAI Felicitates Paris Olympic Medallists In Shooting, Gives Cash Awards

BY PTI

During Kalikesh's tenure as caretaker head of the federation, India won three bronze at the Paris Olympics, thus breaking the jinx of going without a medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics and the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Kalikesh will remain president till 2025 when the next NRAI general body is scheduled.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Stumps Called At Chepauk; BAN - 147/4, 149; IND - 287/4d, 376
  2. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Rishabh Pant Sets Field For Bangladesh While Batting For India - Funny Reactions
  3. Tanzania Vs Mali, ICC Men's T20 WC Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier-A Toss Update: TZA Field First At University Of Dar Es Salaam - Check Playing XIs
  4. Ghana Vs Cameroon ICC Men's T20 WC Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier-A Toss Update: CMR Bat First At Dar-Es-Salaam - Check Playing XIs
  5. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal Gifts Jasprit Bumrah A Wicket - Watch Stunning Catch
Football News
  1. Jamshedpur FC Vs Mumbai City FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: Javi Hernandez Puts The Red Miners In Lead; JFC 2-1 MCFC At Half Time
  2. Leverkusen Vs Wolfsburg, Bundesliga: Xabi Alonso Hails 'Big Influence' Victor Boniface
  3. Werder Bremen Vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Bundesliga Matchday 2 Clash
  4. Player Strike Imminent, Must Be Taken Seriously: Borussia Dortmund Coach Nuri Sahin
  5. Valencia Vs Girona: Michel Aiming To Help Squad 'Turn The Page' After PSG Defeat
Tennis News
  1. Korea Open: Raducanu Retires From Quarter-Final With Foot Injury
  2. China Open: Top-Ranked Iga Swiatek Withdraws Due To Personal Reasons
  3. Laver Cup: Alcaraz Beaten On Debut With Zverev In Doubles
  4. Roger Federer On Rafael Nadal Retirement: Swiss Great Hopes Spaniard Continues Until 2025
  5. Korea Open: Emma Raducanu Beats Yue Yuan With Ease, Enters Quarter-Finals
Hockey News
  1. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  2. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  5. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Fact-Checking Unit: Congress Welcomes Bombay HC Order Quashing Amended IT Rules On Fake News
  2. 25-Year-Old Student Found Dead Inside NIT Patna Hostel Room | Recent Student Suicide Cases
  3. JK: Borders Peaceful As Pak Fears PM Modi, Says Amit Shah
  4. Why A Kerala-Born Businessman's Name Came Up In Hezbollah Pager Explosions
  5. Delhi Gets New CM As Atishi And Her Council Of Ministers Take Oath
Entertainment News
  1. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  2. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  3. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
  4. The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
  5. National Award-Winning Choreographer Jani Master Arrested In Sexual Assault Case
US News
  1. Kamala's 'If Somebody Breaks In...Will Get Shot' Goes Viral | Democrats' Stance On Gun Control
  2. US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates For The First Time Since 2020
  3. Iranian Hackers Failed To Target Biden's Campaign From Stolen Trump Data: FBI
  4. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  5. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
World News
  1. Kamala's 'If Somebody Breaks In...Will Get Shot' Goes Viral | Democrats' Stance On Gun Control
  2. Sri Lanka Presidential Polls Begin; Reflecting On Its 2022 Economic Meltdown & Survival
  3. Hezbollah's Top Commander With $7 Mn Bounty Among 31 Killed In Israeli Airstrikes On Beirut | Latest Updates
  4. The Tamil Issue Remains On The Backburner In Sri Lankan Elections
  5. India’s Keen Eyes On Sri Lankan Elections
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, September 21, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Hezbollah's Top Commander With $7 Mn Bounty Among 31 Killed In Israeli Airstrikes On Beirut | Latest Updates
  3. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Stumps Called At Chepauk; BAN - 147/4, 149; IND - 287/4d, 376
  4. Weekly Horoscope For September 22nd To September 28th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AFG Vs RSA 3rd ODI Match
  6. Indian Men's Winning Streak Halted At Chess Olympiad, Draw 2-2 Against Uzbekistan In Round 9
  7. Sri Lanka Presidential Polls Begin; Reflecting On Its 2022 Economic Meltdown & Survival
  8. Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, CPL 2024: When, Where To Watch