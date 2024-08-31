Other Sports

NRAI Felicitates Paris Olympic Medallists In Shooting, Gives Cash Awards

Also present on the occasion were Olympic Council of Asia President Randhir Singh, NRAI chief Kalikesh Singh Deo and London Olympic medallists Vijay Kumar and Gagan Narang, who was also the Indian contingent's chef-de-mission at the Paris Games

nrai felicitates indian shooters of paris olympics khel now X
Indian medal winners in shooting at Paris Olympics 2024 felicitated by NRAI. Photo: X | Khel Now
The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) announced cash awards for Paris Olympics bronze medallists shooters Manu Bhaker, Swapnil Kusale and Sarabjot Singh during a felicitation programme in New Delhi on Friday. (More Sports News)

Manu, who became the first Indian post-Independence to win two medals in a single Olympic Games, was awarded Rs 45 lakh for her exploits in the French capital, and Kusale was given Rs 30 lakh for winning a landmark individual bronze in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions event, while Sarabjot got Rs 15 lakh for winning a bronze in the 10m air pistol mixed team along with Manu.

Manu also claimed a bronze in the women's 10m air pistol event to become the first woman shooter from India to win an Olympic medal.

Manu Bhaker Receives Grand Welcome - Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
The ceremony was attended by the entire Indian shooting squad for the Paris Olympics.

While the medallists got cash awards, the other members of the squad were honoured with mementos by the NRAI, the sport's governing body in the country.

India's Manu Bhaker, left, and Sarabjot Singh celebrate after winning the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Chateauroux, France. - AP/Manish Swarup
The support staff including Dr. Pierre Beauchamp, High-Performance Director, Thomas Farnik, foreign rifle coach, Munkhbyar Dorjsuren, foreign pistol coach, Samresh Jung, national pistol coach 10m, and Manoj Kumar, national rifle coach 50m, were also felicitated with a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh each.

Singh Deo said, "Our shooters and coaches and the entire support staff have done the country proud. They have proven that they are second to none in this sport, which is no mean achievement.

"They deserve all the accolades and awards that they are getting and we are confident that this performance will herald a new wave of shooting talent from across India. Congratulations are also in order for the entire team at NRAI, who have worked so hard to deliver under immense pressure.

"The fairness of our Olympic plans, the high-performance support provided and ensuring that the best shooter in the best form is picked for the Games, have all combined effectively in this success. You should rightly be beaming with pride."

He also thanked the government and all concerned authorities for their help in preparing the shooters for the Games.

"Of course, it would have never been possible without the tremendous support and guidance that we receive from the SAI, the Ministry of Sports and from the highest echelons of the Government of India."

