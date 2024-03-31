Others

Look Yourself in Mirror And Ask 'Did I Do My Best': Abhinav Bindra to Paris-Bound Shooters

India's first ever individual Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra answered queries and shared his experiences about competing at sport's grandest stage with shooters aspiring to excel at the upcoming Paris Games

Advertisement

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
X%2F%40NRAI
Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra during an interaction with Paris Olympic-bound shooters on Sunday Photo: X/@NRAI
info_icon

"Look yourself in the mirror before going to bed and ask 'did I do my best'?." This is what Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra told shooters aspiring to excel at the upcoming Paris Games during an interactive session in New Delhi on Sunday. (More Sports News)

During the session, India's first ever individual Olympic gold medallist answered queries and shared his experiences about competing at sport's grandest stage.

The session was held at Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range, as the team entered the crucial final three months of preparation.

Bindra reminded the squad that "success is not a one-off event".

Neeraj Chopra - X/@neerajchopra1
Paris Olympic Games 2024: Can India's Medal Tally Touch Double Digit Mark?

BY Gaurav Thakur

Advertisement

"Doing the right things consistently day in and day out is what leads to success."

On a query on how to maintain self-discipline, Bindra said, "You have to be brutally honest with yourself and everyday look yourself in the mirror before you go to sleep and ask yourself - did I do my best? If the answer is yes you will find you will have the result eventually."

India have won a total of 19 quota places in shooting for the Paris Olympic Games across rifle, pistol and shotgun disciplines, their highest quota haul ever.

India have so far secured a record 19 Olympic quotas in shooting. In pic: Elavenil Valarivan. - X (Elavenil Valarivan)
India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Shooting Trials To Be Held In April-May - Check Details

BY PTI

Advertisement

The session was organised by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), ahead of the first batch of shooters departing later in the day, for equipment testing to Europe.

Three such batches will leave in succession in April, besides a three-member women's air pistol squad and the shotgun squad competing at the final Olympic qualifiers in Rio and Doha respectively.

Later in April the first of four national Olympic selection trials for rifle and pistol shooters are scheduled at the same venue. This will be the first time a national trial for the sole purpose of picking the rifle and pistol Olympic squads will be conducted.

When asked what advice he would give a young Abhinav going back in time he surprised all by saying, "You know I strongly believe that I could not achieve my full potential. I wish I had more balance in life and could have other hobbies. I almost de-humainsed my pursuit.

"I would definitely tell myself to be kinder to myself. I feel I didn't pat myself on the back too often after I had achieved the goals I had set out to achieve.

"I feel that then you could recover better when you go back to the shooting range and be mentally stronger in competition. If you have several pillars in your life, your base is stronger."

Advertisement

Small bore coach Manoj Kumar asked what tools he had developed to counter Olympic expectations to which the champion said, "You have to increase your self-awareness as a shooter. The changes that are happening around you, you have to acknowledge them."

On specific preparations ahead of the Beijing Olympic Games he said, "You know by that time it was my fourth Olympics and I had managed to totally detach myself from the outcome.

"I was totally focussed on the process. I wanted to do my best with every single shot. I never thought of winning or losing. I managed to stay at the present moment because the truth is in the present moment."

Advertisement

He signed off by asking shooters not to train to get better in training, but to get better in competitions.

He urged them to not get into comfort zones in training and to challenge themselves constantly and make it harder.

The session was coordinated by the team High Performance Director Pierre Beauchamp. Also present was Sultan Singh, secretary general at National Rifle Association of India (NRAI).

Tags

    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    MOST POPULAR

      Advertisement

      WATCH

      Advertisement

      PHOTOS

      Advertisement

      Advertisement

      Latest Stories
      1. A Political Timeline of Shiv Sena: Tracing The Rise, Reign And Rupture
      2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Confirms Reconciliation With The Actor: No Option, Have Completely Surrendered
      3. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win A Run-Fest
      4. Lights, Camera, Politics: 5 Must-Watch Political Dramas That Should Be On Your Watchlist
      5. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: All The Broken Records From 'Insane' Run-Fest In Hyderabad
      6. Nationalist Congress Party: Power Of The Pawars
      7. Sports World: PV Sindhu Reaches Madrid Spain Masters Quarters - As It Happened
      8. Arvind Kejriwal ED Arrest: Delhi CM's Custody Extended Until April 1; 'Not Keeping Well, He Is Harassed A Lot' Claims Wife Sunita