LeBron James Uncertain If He Will Team Up With Stephen Curry Again

Stephen Curry and LeBron James teamed up for the first time to help Team USA win gold at the Paris Olympics this summer

With 39-year-old LeBron James and 36-year-old Stephen Curry in the twilight of their careers, the chances of them teaming up at another Olympics are slim.
LeBron James is uncertain if he will get the chance to play on the same team as fellow great Stephen Curry before one of the duo retires. (More Basketball News)

Indeed, with James committed to the Los Angeles Lakers and Curry to the Golden State Warriors, the best fans can likely hope for is a joint All-Star appearance. 

"I have no idea," James said ahead of the Lakers facing the Warriors in preseason.

James and Curry formed a thrilling NBA Finals rivalry between 2015 and 2018, facing off against each other 22 times.

"It was everything and more," James said of teaming up with Curry at the Olympics.

"I was super excited to be able to finally team up with him in a win-or-die type atmosphere. That's what it was, being a part of the Olympics.

"It was everything that I dreamed of and aspired to want to be a part of that team, along with Steph. Great memories. Something that I'll remember from my basketball career for the rest of my life, for sure.

"I understand what Steph has done for this game. I understand what he's done for his organisation, what he's done for the community, people all over the world.

"Just by his approach to the game and how he is as a man. How he is as a family man. How he is as a husband, a dad, a son, all that stuff.

"So when you have that type of respect for somebody and then you get to be around them every day and you see the way they work and how they treat their craft, it's a pretty cool thing. You're able to just respect that and not take it for granted."

