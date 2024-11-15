Other Sports

Los Angeles Olympics 2028: 'We're Four Short Years Away,' Says LA28 Chairman Casey Wasserman

Cricket is among the new sports at the Los Angeles 2028 Games, as are flag football, lacrosse and squash. A cricket venue doesn't currently exist in Los Angeles

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
los-angeles-olympics-2028-x.jpg
Los Angeles Olympics 2028. Photo: X | Olympics
info_icon

The International Olympic Committee's Coordination Commission wrapped up a three-day visit to check out selected venues and track the progress of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. (More Sports News)

"We're four short years away," said Casey Wasserman, LA28 chairman and president, who noted the Los Angeles Games are 1,338 days from opening on July 14, 2028.

The commission visited the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, the new Intuit Dome in Inglewood, the Long Beach Convention Center, waterfront and Marine Stadium during its first trip to Los Angeles in two years.

"The venues are absolutely spectacular," said Nicole Hoevertsz, a member of the International Olympic Committee and chair of the Coordination Commission for LA28.

"I'm going to highlight this every single time that I come to the city that you have no construction to do, that you have world-class venues. They know very well how to organize big events and big sporting events."

In 2025, the Games plan, the venues and competition schedule, medal event program and athlete quota will be finalized, which in turn will drive transportation, security and ticketing plans.

In 2026, the LA organizing committee will "get into some of the fun stuff," Wasserman said, which includes opening up ticketing and hospitality options to the public, organizing the torch relay, creating a mascot, Cultural Olympiad and volunteer program.

"We cannot wait to host the world," he said during a news conference on the campus of UCLA, which will host the athletes' village.

Wasserman doesn't anticipate any issues working with the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump, who was in office in 2017 when Los Angeles won its bid to host and signed federally binding documents for the government to deliver security and transportation for the Games.

“Our conversations with the federal government always involve talking to folks from every party, that's the nature of the world we live in in this country,” Wasserman said.

“One side doesn't get to dictate everything. It requires cooperation and coordination. We've had great success with both Republican and Democratic administrations, and we have no doubt that will continue.”

India Hockey Skipper Manpreet Singh. - File
Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'

BY PTI

Wasserman and the LA organizing committee visited Paris to get an up-close view of how the French capital staged the recent Summer Games.

“We spent most of our time touring the back of the house while the competition was going on,” he said.

“That's where we will learn a lot and see a lot. Producing an event on the field of play I think we have a pretty good handle on. What makes the Olympics unique is everything else.”

Cricket is among the new sports at the 2028 Games, as are flag football, lacrosse and squash. A cricket venue doesn't currently exist in Los Angeles.

“If we can find a place for cricket in Los Angeles, in the region, we will,” he said. “If not, it's incumbent upon us to find the best place to produce the best cricket tournament.”

Softball and canoe slalom have already been moved 1,300 miles east to Oklahoma City.

“These Games are incredibly focused on LA and Southern California and being responsible and making hosting the Games fit our city and our community as opposed to fitting our city to host the games," Wasserman said, "which is the mistake that has been made in the past and the promise we have made to the city and the community not to make going forward.”

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores Round 5 Day 3: Anshul Kamboj Picks Ten Wickets Vs Kerala; MP Needs 338 To Win Vs Bengal
  2. Ranji Trophy: Haryana's Anshul Kamboj Picks 10 Wickets In An Innings Against Kerala
  3. Big Stars In Nepal Premier League 2024: Full List Players Of All Teams In Inaugural NPL Edition
  4. NZ Vs ENG: New Zealand's Tim Southee To Retire From Tests After England Home Series
  5. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Venues: India's Record In All Five Stadiums
Football News
  1. Suriname Vs Canada Live Streaming, CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch SUR Vs CAN QF 1st Leg On TV And Online
  2. VEN Vs BRA: Vinicius Jr Fails To Inspire Selecao
  3. X Has Become 'Hate Machine' Under Elon Musk: German Bundesliga Outfit St. Pauli Leaving Social Media Platform Twitter
  4. PAR Vs ARG: Messi And Co Beaten In Asuncion
  5. FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Wrap: Argentina Lose To Paraguay; Brazil Held By Venezuela
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals 2024: Jannik Sinner Completes Perfect Group Stage With Daniil Medvedev Win
  2. ATP Finals: Comeback Win Over Alex De Minaur Keeps Taylor Fritz In Semi-final Contention
  3. Uruguay Open: Forlan Defeated On Debut In Professional Tennis
  4. ATP Finals 2024: Zverev Targets Ten More Years At The Top After Knocking Off Ruud
  5. Spain Vs Poland, 2024 Billie Jean King Cup: Match Suspended Due To Severe Weather Alert - Check New Date
Hockey News
  1. India Thrash Thailand 13-0 To Continue Women's Asian Champions Trophy Winning Run - In Pics
  2. South Korea Vs Thailand Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy
  3. Malaysia Vs Japan, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024
  4. India Vs China, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024
  5. IND-W Vs THA-W Hockey Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: India Beat Thailand By 13-0 In Rajgir, Qualify For Semis

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India's Climate Policy Lacks Gender-Responsive Strategy: Report At Cop29
  2. Delhi Pollution: Primary Schools Switch To Online Classes; GRAP 3 Measures In Place | Day 3 Of 'Severe' AQI
  3. As Bangladesh Debates 'Secularism', A Constitutional Principle Under Threat
  4. Congress Leader Mir Makes LPG Cylinders For ‘Infiltrators’ Promise In Jharkhand; PM Modi Hits Back
  5. In Pictures: Smog And Fog Grip North India
Entertainment News
  1. Manoj Bajpayee Starrer The Fable Becomes The First Indian Film To Win Best Film At the 38th Leeds International Film Festival UK
  2. Coldplay Announces 4th Show In India: Check Out Date, Venue, Ticket Details
  3. Abhilash Sharma’s Swaha To Have Its India Premiere At The International Film Festival Of Kerala 2024
  4. Kanguva Twitter Review: Suriya Steals The Show; Fans Call His Performance 'Explosive'
  5. How Raj And DK Learned To Stop Worrying And Start Loving The Studio Set-Up
US News
  1. Two Controversial Picks Set Alarm Bells Ringing in Washington
  2. Republicans Sweep US Senate, House With Majority Giving Trump And The GOP More Control In Congress
  3. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  4. US Govt Employee Leaks Classified Documents On Israel's Plans To Attack Iran, Arrested By FBI
  5. Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kristi Noem And More To Join Trump 2.0 - What Does It Mean For India?
World News
  1. Two Controversial Picks Set Alarm Bells Ringing in Washington
  2. Sri Lanka: President Dissanayake's NPP Secures Majority In Snap Parliamentary Elections
  3. New Zealand's MP Raises Traditional Maori Chants To Protest Contentious Bill | Viral Video
  4. Afghan Women: Dragged Into A Dark Age
  5. North Korea Tests Exploding Drones As Kim Calls For Mass Production
Latest Stories
  1. CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-finals Live Streaming: Teams, Match-ups, Schedule, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  2. France Vs Israel, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. On Children's Day, Remembering The 14,000 Young Killed In Gaza
  4. Belgium Vs Italy, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. Horoscope Today, November 14, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  7. Uruguay Open: Forlan Defeated On Debut In Professional Tennis
  8. Ranji Trophy Round 5 Day 2 Highlights: Shami Takes Four On Comeback, Baroda Win Big Against Meghalaya