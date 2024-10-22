Other Sports

Karnataka Win 24th National Para-Swimming Championship Team Title With Impressive 392 Points

The 24th National Para-Swimming Championship concluded on a triumphant note as Karnataka secured the overall championship title with an impressive 392 points

Aquatics
Swimming pool file | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
info_icon

The 24th National Para-Swimming Championship concluded on a triumphant note as Karnataka secured the overall championship title with an impressive 392 points. (More Sports News)

In a closely contested event, Maharashtra finished in second place with 378 points, while Rajasthan took third with 248 points.

The event witnessed participation from 518 swimmers, with 360 men and 158 women competing across various categories.

Remarkably, 231 of the participants were first-time competitors, reflecting the expanding reach of para-swimming across the nation.

The championship, held over several days, featured swimmers from 28 states, with 21 of them securing medals, underlining the competitive spirit and widespread talent present in the para-swimming community.

Karnataka's victory in the team standings was driven by the outstanding performances of its athletes, solidifying its position as a powerhouse in para-swimming.

In the individual championship categories, Mohammed Aasim from Kerala emerged as the Men’s Senior champion, showcasing his exceptional skills in the pool.

Ravi Karthik from Andhra Pradesh won the Men’s Junior title, while Revansh from Haryana triumphed in the Men’s Sub-Junior category.

In the women’s division, Karnataka's own Sharanya clinched the Women’s Senior title. Maharashtra celebrated success with Saee Pujair winning the Women’s Junior championship and Abha Ganesh taking home the Women’s Sub-Junior title.

The championship highlighted the talent and determination of para-athletes across India, many of whom were competing at a national level for the first time.

The event served as a platform to foster inclusivity in sports and inspire others to pursue para-athletic endeavors.

It also reflected the commitment of athletes, organizers, and supporters in promoting para-sports as a vital part of India’s sporting culture.

The success of this year’s championship has set the stage for even greater participation in the future, with organisers expressing confidence that the event will continue to grow, nurturing and showcasing the talents of para-athletes from all corners of the country.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Squad For Australia Tour Expected On October 28; Nitish Kumar Reddy In Contention
  2. Sri Lanka A Vs Bangladesh A Highlights, Emerging Asia Cup: SL-A Advance To Semis With 19-run Win
  3. India Vs Australia: Warner Open To Take Back Retirement If Aussies 'Desperately Need Someone'
  4. BAN Vs SA, 1st Test Day 2: Verreynne Century, Rabada Masterclass Put South Africa On Top In Bangladesh
  5. Pakistan A Vs UAE Live Streaming, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Asia Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
Football News
  1. Premier League: Gordon Signs Long-Term Newcastle United Contract Extension
  2. Antoine Griezmann's International Retirement Will Benefit Atletico, Says Diego Simeone
  3. Odisha FC Vs East Bengal FC Highlights: OFC Take All Three Points In Bhubaneshwar With 2-1 Triumph
  4. Indian Super League 2024-25: East Bengal FC Remain Winless After 2-1 Defeat To Odisha
  5. Barcelona Vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League: Flick Excited By Reunion But Feels At Home At Nou Camp
Tennis News
  1. Noami Osaka Ends 2024 Season Due To Injury After Hong Kong Open Withdrawal
  2. WTA Rankings: Aryna Sabalenka Replaces Iga Swiatek As World Number One
  3. ATP Swiss Indoors Basel 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  4. Vienna Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  5. Pan Pacific Open 2024: Live Streaming, Top Players, Schedule, Prize Money - All You Need To Know About The WTA Event
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Australia Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Juniors
  2. India 4-2 Malaysia, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024 Match Report: IND Earn Third Straight Win
  3. India Vs Germany Test Series: Indian Coach Fulton Opens Up On Vision For 2026 WC, 2028 Olympics
  4. India Vs Germany, Bilateral Series 2024: Harmanpreet And Co Primed To Challenge World Champions
  5. India Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch IND Vs MAS Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Vinesh Disagreed With Sakshi's 'Selfish' Blame Over Wrestlers' Protest | Who Said What?
  2. J&K: State Intelligence Team Dismantles Newly Formed Militant Group In Anti-Terror Raids
  3. Delhi LG Saxena Asks For Accountability Over Toxic Froth In Yamuna
  4. 'Regulating Madrasas In National Interest': SC Reserves Judgement
  5. Bahraich Violence: ‘No Actions Will Be Taken Until Wednesday’, UP Govt Assures Supreme Court
Entertainment News
  1. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  2. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
  3. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  4. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  5. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
US News
  1. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  2. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  3. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
  4. US Elections: Trump-Harris Intensify Attacks On Each Other As Presidential Race Nears | Highlights
  5. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
World News
  1. BRICS 2024 Summit: Putin Hosts Global South Leaders As Bloc Moves To Counterbalance Western Clout
  2. Trump Vs Kamala: Divided By Ukraine, United By Israel
  3. China Confirms Agreement With India To End LAC Standoff
  4. Middle East Tensions: Hezbollah Strikes Central Israel; US Voices Concern Over Release Of Classified Docs | Latest
  5. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
Latest Stories
  1. EAM Jaishankar Highlights Canada's 'Hypocrisy' Amid Diplomatic Showdown | Details
  2. IND Vs NZ: Blow For The BlackCaps As Kane Williamson Is Ruled Out Of 2nd Test
  3. Daily Horoscope, October 22, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. BAN Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 2 Live Streaming: Playing XIs, Dhaka Hourly Weather Forecast
  5. Thailand Vs Maldives, Bhutan Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 Toss Update: THA To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  6. New Zealand Women's Tour Of India 2024 Guide: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads - All You Need To Know
  7. Jemimah Rodrigues: Gymkhana Annuls Cricketer's Membership Over Father's 'Religious Activities' - Report
  8. Japan Vs Australia Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch JPN Vs AUS Juniors