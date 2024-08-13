Jaspal Rana 'Not Sure' About Manu Bhaker's Shooting World Cup Participation In New Delhi

Paris Olympics double bronze medallist Manu Bhaker may skip the World Cup in October as the shooter has decided to take a three-month break, her coach Jaspal Rana said. (More Sports News)
Bhaker etched her name in the Olympic history books for India winning two bronze medals, each in the women’s 10m air pistol as well as the 10m air pistol mixed team event with Sarabjot Singh.
However, after returning back home early on Tuesday, the Haryana-born shooter is set for a three-month break.
"I am not sure whether she will be at the Shooting World Cup in October because she is taking a three-month break,” Jaspal Rana was quoted as saying by PTI.
"It's a normal break, she has been training for a long time," he added.
The shooting World Cup is scheduled from October 13 to 18, and will be held in New New Delhi.
Rana has played a vital role in Bhaker’s Paris Olympics medals after the Tokyo Games heartache three years ago.