Jaipur Pink Panthers 41-29 UP Yoddhas 41-29, PKL 2025: Two-Time Champs Post First Home Win Of Season

Nitin Kumar continued his fine form to register another Super 10, while Ali Samadi also shone with nine raid points. Reza Mirbagheri notched up four tackles, while Deepanshu Khatri and Aryan Kumar bagged three tackles each

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas match report pro kabaddi league 2025
Action from the Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas, Pro Kabaddi League 2025 game in Jaipur. Photo: Pro Kabaddi
Summary
  • Jaipur Pink Panthers beat UP Yoddhas 41-29

  • Gagan Gowda’s 15 points and Sumit Sangwan’s four tackle points go in vain

  • First time in five matches that Pink Panthers register 10 tackle points in a game

Jaipur Pink Panthers registered their first win at home, delivering a commanding performance to secure a 41-29 win against UP Yoddhas in the Pro Kabaddi League, in Jaipur on Saturday.

For the two-time champions Jaipur side, Nitin Kumar carried on his fine form to register another Super 10, while Ali Samadi also shone with nine raid points.

Reza Mirbagheri registered four tackles, while Deepanshu Khatri and Aryan Kumar bagged three tackles each. For UP Yoddhas, Gagan Gowda’s 15 points and Sumit Sangwan’s four tackle points on the night were not enough.

It was a sedate start for the home side, with UP Yoddhas imposing themselves on the mat. Shivam Chaudhary opened his side's account with a bonus point, while Bhavani Rajput also scored a two-point raid, giving the Yoddhas an early lead.

Gagan Gowda also got on the board for them, allowing his side to put the Pink Panthers' defenders under pressure in the early stages.

Soon after, Nitin Kumar and Ali Samadi led the charge for the hosts as they looked to inject some impetus into the contest. The latter did so with a two-point raid, levelling the scores at 5-5.

Building on the momentum, Pink Panthers inflicted an All Out, courtesy a tackle from Reza Mirbagheri, giving his side a three-point lead heading into the first timeout.

The home side opened up a five-point gap with the Iranian duo of Ali Samadi and Reza Mirbagheri contributing on both ends of the mat. The former was on a roll, delivering another All Out with a two-point raid and enabling Pink Panthers to open up a 10-point gap.

Pink Panthers further established their dominance to take a 23-12 lead at half time.

The Yoddhas stormed out with intent at the start of the second half with Gagan leading the way on the offensive end. Sumit Sangwan also registered his first tackle, closing the gap slightly for his side. However, a Super Tackle from Deepanshu Khatri ensured that the Pink Panthers hold onto their ten-point advantage.

With their healthy lead, the hosts slowed down the tempo of the game to keep their noses in front. For the Yoddhas, Sumit Sangwan tried to inspire his team with four tackle points. Despite the captain’s best efforts, his team trailed by double digits heading into the last quarter of the game.

Pink Panthers remained relentless, ensuring they closed out the game convincingly.

In fact, it was the first time in five matches that they registered 10 tackle points in a game.

Meanwhile, Gagan continued to fight for the Yoddhas, completing his fourth Super 10 in PKL 12.

Nitin Kumar also registered his Super 10, delivering another All Out to put the finishing touches on an authoritative performance. Gagan ended with a Super Raid for the Yoddhas, but it wasn’t enough as the Jaipur Pink Panthers completed a 41-29 win.

Published At:
