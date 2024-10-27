Other Sports

Jaipur Pink Panthers Vs Tamil Thalaivas, UP Yoddhas Vs Gujarat Giants Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League 11 Matches

The Jaipur Pink Panthers Vs Tamil Thalaivas, UP Yoddhas Vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabaddi League 11 matches will take place on October 27, Saunday

Jaipur Pink Panthers in practice session ahead of Photo: X | Jaipur Pink Panthers
On October 27, Sunday, the Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 will feature matchups between the Jaipur Pink Panthers and Tamil Thalaivas, as well as UP Yoddhas taking on Gujarat Giants at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium. (More Sports News)

The Jaipur Pink Panthers were unbeaten after their first two games, defeating the Bengal Warriors 39-34 and Telugu Titans 52-22. However, their winning streak came to a halt when the Haryana Steelers handed them a 25-37 loss, leaving the Panthers eager to bounce back.

Similarly, the Tamil Thalaivas started strong, winning their first two matches against Telugu Titans (44-29) and Puneri Paltan (35-30). But they faced a setback when the Patna Pirates edged them out with a narrow 42-40 defeat.

The UP Yoddhas also began their campaign with victories, first overcoming Dabang Delhi 28-23 and then defeating Bengaluru Bulls 57-36. Their momentum was disrupted by the Bengal Warriors, who defeated them 32-29.

For the Gujarat Giants, they've had a mixed start, winning their opener against Bengaluru Bulls 36-32 but falling to U Mumba with a 27-33 defeat. Each team will be looking to regain their winning form in this round of matches.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Vs Tamil Thalaivas Head To Head:

Matches Played: 10

Jaipur Pink Panthers Wins: 6

Tamil Thalaivas: 2

Tied: 2

UP Yoddhas Vs Gujarat Giants Head To Head:

Matches Played: 11

UP Yoddhas Wins: 7

Gujarat Gianst Wins: 2

Tied: 2

Jaipur Pink Panthers Vs Tamil Thalaivas, UP Yoddhas Vs Gujarat Giants Live Streaming Details:

When is Jaipur Pink Panthers Vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi League 11 Match?

The Jaipur Pink Panthers Vs Tamil Thalaivas, Pro Kabaddi League 11 match will take place at 8:00 PM IST at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on October 27, Sunday.

When is UP Yoddhas Vs Gujarat Giants, Pro Kabaddi League 11 match?

The UP Yoddhas Vs Gujarat Giants, Pro Kabaddi League 11 match will take place at 9:00 PM IST at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on October 27, Sunday.

Where to watch Jaipur Pink Panthers Vs Tamil Thalaivas, UP Yoddhas Vs Gujarat Giants, Pro Kabaddi League 11 Match?

All the matches of PKL 11 will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in India. They will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

